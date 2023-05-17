chambalguymusic announces the release of new album "yaqeen(raw/unplugged)"

MUMBAI: chambalguymusic , the up-and-coming independent music artist, is excited to announce the release of his latest album "yaqeen(raw/unplugged)". The album features 5 tracks, each one representing a different stage of life and unique emotions. The album was released on May 9th, 2023.
Chambalguymusic’s "yaqeen" is a brutally honest story of the artist's journey through life, love, and self-discovery. It is not just another compilation of tracks; it is a journey that the listener is invited to join.
The tracks on "yaqeen" are raw and unplugged, offering a more intimate and pure experience for the listener. There are no layers of production, only the raw emotion and the voice without the bells and whistles of studio production. These versions bring out the true essence of chambalguymusic’s voice and the emotion behind the songs, making them the most authentic representation of his art.
The album's lead track "Dil Yeh Aaj" speaks of the sadness and emptiness that surrounded the artist at one point in time, but the hope that tomorrow will bring a better day kept him going. The track "Yun Toh" is about begging for love and asking forgiveness, and foolishness that we do when in love. "Din" is a happy and exuberant track that reminds us of the importance of living in the present moment and reveling in happiness and joy whenever we can find it. "Yaqeen" is a track about loss and newfound confidence, and "Dur" speaks of the darkness we all feel sometimes, and the need for self-reliance and self-direction.
chambalguymusic hopes that "yaqeen" will speak to listeners as deeply as it has to him. The album is available now on major streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
MUMBAI: Psycho Prashil is an extraordinary athlete who has dedicated his life to mountain climbing. Born and raised in Maharashtra, Prashil has...read more
MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country,...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi, a leading Punjabi music label, is proud to present "Galla'n Ee Ney," a heart-wrenching ballad by Satinder Sartaj and Jatinder...read more
MUMBAI: Calm Down' hit maker Rema comes to India to perform for the first time. The global icon has been posting videos of him meeting celebrities...read more
MUMBAI: T-Series and Luv Films’ blockbuster film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, continues its remarkable journey of success, captivating audiences in...read more