chambalguymusic announces the release of new album "yaqeen(raw/unplugged)"

MUMBAI: chambalguymusic , the up-and-coming independent music artist, is excited to announce the release of his latest album "yaqeen(raw/unplugged)". The album features 5 tracks, each one representing a different stage of life and unique emotions. The album was released on May 9th, 2023.

Chambalguymusic’s "yaqeen" is a brutally honest story of the artist's journey through life, love, and self-discovery. It is not just another compilation of tracks; it is a journey that the listener is invited to join.

The tracks on "yaqeen" are raw and unplugged, offering a more intimate and pure experience for the listener. There are no layers of production, only the raw emotion and the voice without the bells and whistles of studio production. These versions bring out the true essence of chambalguymusic’s voice and the emotion behind the songs, making them the most authentic representation of his art.

The album's lead track "Dil Yeh Aaj" speaks of the sadness and emptiness that surrounded the artist at one point in time, but the hope that tomorrow will bring a better day kept him going. The track "Yun Toh" is about begging for love and asking forgiveness, and foolishness that we do when in love. "Din" is a happy and exuberant track that reminds us of the importance of living in the present moment and reveling in happiness and joy whenever we can find it. "Yaqeen" is a track about loss and newfound confidence, and "Dur" speaks of the darkness we all feel sometimes, and the need for self-reliance and self-direction.

chambalguymusic hopes that "yaqeen" will speak to listeners as deeply as it has to him. The album is available now on major streaming platforms.