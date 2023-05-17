RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 May 2023 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

chambalguymusic announces the release of new album "yaqeen(raw/unplugged)"

MUMBAI: chambalguymusic , the up-and-coming independent music artist, is excited to announce the release of his latest album "yaqeen(raw/unplugged)". The album features 5 tracks, each one representing a different stage of life and unique emotions. The album was released on May 9th, 2023.

Chambalguymusic’s "yaqeen" is a brutally honest story of the artist's journey through life, love, and self-discovery. It is not just another compilation of tracks; it is a journey that the listener is invited to join.

The tracks on "yaqeen" are raw and unplugged, offering a more intimate and pure experience for the listener. There are no layers of production, only the raw emotion and the voice without the bells and whistles of studio production. These versions bring out the true essence of chambalguymusic’s voice and the emotion behind the songs, making them the most authentic representation of his art.

The album's lead track "Dil Yeh Aaj" speaks of the sadness and emptiness that surrounded the artist at one point in time, but the hope that tomorrow will bring a better day kept him going. The track "Yun Toh" is about begging for love and asking forgiveness, and foolishness that we do when in love. "Din" is a happy and exuberant track that reminds us of the importance of living in the present moment and reveling in happiness and joy whenever we can find it. "Yaqeen" is a track about loss and newfound confidence, and "Dur" speaks of the darkness we all feel sometimes, and the need for self-reliance and self-direction.

chambalguymusic hopes that "yaqeen" will speak to listeners as deeply as it has to him. The album is available now on major streaming platforms.

Tags
chambalguymusic yaqeen(raw/unplugged) music
Related news
 | 17 May 2023

Jubin Nautiyal takes on the Hindi Pop genre by distinctly co-composing 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi'

MUMBAI: After a spate of commercially successful romantic and melancholic songs, Jubin Nautiyal is out with a new offering that promises a distinct and unconventional sound.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

MUMBAI: 'Hung Up' hitmaker Madonna's nude photos from her controversial 'Sex' book, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

Kailash Kher, Javed Ali lend their voices to 'Mere Maula' for 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

MUMBAI: Playback singers Kailash Kher and Javed Ali have teamed up for the song 'Mere Maula', a Sufi track to be added to the streaming show 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'. The song exemplifies the trend of adding new dimensions to a show's narrative through a track.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

Meet the deadliest Maharashtra mountaineer Psycho Prashil!

MUMBAI: Psycho Prashil is an extraordinary athlete who has dedicated his life to mountain climbing. Born and raised in Maharashtra, Prashil has always been passionate about the mountains and the challenges they offer.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

'RIDÁY' aka Hriday Jain produces magic with a blend of indo-western touch in 'Lost Power'

MUMBAI: ‘Lost Power' is a captivating new release by Ridáy, featuring a blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary electronic beats.

read more

RnM Biz

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

top# 5 articles

1
Meet the deadliest Maharashtra mountaineer Psycho Prashil!

MUMBAI: Psycho Prashil is an extraordinary athlete who has dedicated his life to mountain climbing. Born and raised in Maharashtra, Prashil has...read more

2
BIG FM crowns Abhik Saha as the winner of Big Golden Voice S8

MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country,...read more

3
VYRL Punjabi Unveils Satinder Sartaj and Jatinder Shah's Emotional Ballad "Galla'n Ee Ney"

MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi, a leading Punjabi music label, is proud to present "Galla'n Ee Ney," a heart-wrenching ballad by Satinder Sartaj and Jatinder...read more

4
Calm Down fame artist Rema was recently added to the list of Mr. Faisu's followers on social media

MUMBAI: Calm Down' hit maker Rema comes to India to perform for the first time. The global icon has been posting videos of him meeting celebrities...read more

5
T-Series and Luv Films' 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Dominates Top 50 Spotify India list with Three Chart-Topping Songs

MUMBAI: T-Series and Luv Films’ blockbuster film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, continues its remarkable journey of success, captivating audiences in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games