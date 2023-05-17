Besharam Rang singer Shilpa Rao to perform live in Mumbai, on May 21st

MUMBAI: Get ready for a night of enchanting melodies as the renowned Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao is all set to perform live at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, on May 21st, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is expected to offer a unique night for music lovers as they get to hear some of her evergreen chartbusters. Singer Shilpa Rao, known for her rich, earthy voice, would be performing everyone’s favourite songs like Besharam Rang, Tere Hawaale, Khuda Jaane, Ghungroo, and Kalank, Malang, Ruaa Ruaa and many more

Shilpa Rao expressed her excitement for the upcoming concert, stating, "There's nothing quite like the energy of a live performance, and especially the joy of performing in Mumbai after a while. I'm counting down the days until I get to share that energy with everyone at R City Mall."

Rao is particularly known for trying new styles and genres in her songs. She started her 2023 with the mega chartbuster song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie ‘Pathaan," which has swayed the entire globe with its sound. She recently delivered a soulful ballad song, 'Ruaa Ruaa," with legendary AR Rahman and other popular Bollywood songs like Tere Hawaale, Malang, Ghungroo, Kalank, Ishq Shava, and many more in the past.

The singer who has been busy performing across the country, is eagerly waiting for her upcoming show in the central suburbs Mumbai on May 21.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness Shilpa Rao's voice live at R City Mall on May 21st, 2023.

Tickets for the event are available online at BookMyShow.

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/live-in-concert-of-shilpa-rao/ET00358512