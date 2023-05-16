RadioandMusic
News |  16 May 2023

Simantinee Roy teams up with India’s leading music label Saregama to inspire and promote talented south asian artists in North America

Mumbai: Spotlife Studio, owned by the renowned Indian American singer Simantinee Roy, has joined hands with India’s oldest music label , Saregama to provide a massive platform to all the talented south asian musical artists and talents residing in the USA and Canada. This collaboration will offer a platform for the aspiring artists to showcase their talent & give a much-needed exposure to kickstart their musical careers.

Simantinee Roy expressed her excitement about the collaboration and the opportunity to help aspiring artists. She said, "I get several messages from so many talents in North America who either want to be a part of a live show or want their work to be published and are looking for guidance. They want to know how to get their songs released by a label but they may not have the right point of contact. Having been a part of the music industry while based out of North America, I understand the nuances and challenges of this journey. It's slow and sometimes could be frustrating."

Simantinee also acknowledged the benefit of her prior experience of working with Saregama. "I am fortunate to have worked with the best from the music industry on and offstage and having worked with Saregama directly on my prior releases, I knew this collaboration would provide a huge platform to our south asian talents."

The collaboration between Spotlife Studio and Saregama aims to provide opportunities to the budding talents who wish to kick-start their music career and turn their dreams into reality through their recently launched platform – Saregama Open Stage . The shortlisted cover version of any Saregama songs by the creators will get a chance to feature on Saregama Open Stage YouTube channel.

Simantinee Roy's efforts to help aspiring artists through this collaboration with Saregama are commendable. The music industry needs more individuals like her who are willing to take the initiative and provide a platform for young talents. This collaboration promises to be an excellent opportunity for talented south asian artists and is expected to achieve great success.

