Sam Asghari lashes out at documentary on Britney Spears's troubled life

MUMBAI : Sam Asghari, husband of Britney Spears, has lashed out at the "disgusting" television special centred around his wife.
'TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom' will release "details about her deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behaviour, failed intervention and how she continues to be an enduring force in the music industry", reports Mirror.co.uk.
However, fitness trainer Sam took offence to the upcoming special, as he explained in a clip shared to Instagram Stories as he wrote: "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."
Mirror.co.uk further states that the part-time actor also went on to reflect on the Circus songstress' treatment while she was under conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after thirteen years. During those years, her father, Jamie Spears, had free reign to take control of her personal and financial affairs.
"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father (Jamie) tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?" the 29-year-old asked his social media followers.
(SOURCE: IANS)
