Popular Korean singer Haesoo, 29, found dead; suicide suspected

MUMBAI: Less than a month after K-pop star Moonbin took his own life at the age of 25, Korean trot singer Haesoo has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 29.
Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room. The South Korean police have found a suicide note in the room as well. The police withheld the identity of the singer.
She was set to perform at an event on May 20. Her demise came into light after the South Korean media outlet Koreaboo reported that they received calls from organisers stating that Haesoo won't be attending the scheduled event as she has passed away.
Haesoo was a trot singer, a genre extremely popular in South Korea. She made her debut in 2019 and was growing her fan base following the release of her single album, 'My Life I Will'.
She was slowly becoming a household name after she appeared on South Korean shows, namely, The Trot Show, AM Plaza and Gayo Stage. Her performance on 'Immortal Song' took her popularity to new heights.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI : Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise. The pair sparked romance rumours...read more
