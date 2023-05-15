Taylor Swift pauses 'Bad Blood' to tell security to lay off fan at show

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift took a pause in singing "Bad Blood" to repeatedly ask a guard or guards to lay off a fan as a confrontation developed in Philadelphia.

As usual with anything at a Swift show, there were tens of thousands of cameras trained on her, and one 25-second clip of the singer's interjections on Twitter had amassed more than 3 million views by Sunday morning, reports 'Variety'.

Video of what happened between the fan and security guard was harder to come by; attendees at the Lincoln Financial Field show offered reports saying alternately that the fan was being confronted for being too close to a barricade or was being pulled away for taking photos (which are not disallowed on the tour).

Swift is not known for breaking character to comment on what's going on with an audience mid-song on the Eras Tour, so the interchange stood out and quickly picked up steam among international Swifties.

"She's fine," Swift is first seen telling security during the number. Then: "She wasn't doing anything."

The singer shouts: "Hey! Stop!" And then again, after the next scheduled use of the word "hey!" in the lyrics, she once again orders security to "stop," before resuming her singing and choreography.

Reaction on social media was enormously supportive of the singer, for being attentive to what was happening in the audience during her performance. The news also drew the attention of a far smaller number of commenters chiming in to say a performer should not be second-guessing security during a show.

The performance otherwise proceeded without incident at what Swift has called her "hometown" shows on the tour.

The "surprise songs" at Saturday's show, played for the first and possibly only time on the tour, were "Forever & Always," which she said was a Lena Dunham request, and "This Love," the former song played acoustically on guitar, the latter on piano. The previous night, at her Philadelphia opening, the surprises were "Gold Rush" and "Come Back... Be Here."

The former song had never been performed before live, and the latter was getting only its second concert appearance, after having been played once in Toronto in 2018.

The Eras tour began March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and will wrap up in the U.S. with the last night of a five-night stand at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on August 9.

