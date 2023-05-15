Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

MUMBAI:Popular Punjabi musical artistes Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz have dropped their new track titled 'Funk Billo'.
'Funk Billo' is a song that truly captures the essence of what it means to let go and dance your heart out. Musahib and Sukh-E's vocals will encourage listeners to let loose and enjoy themselves on the dance floor.
Talking about the release of the song, Musahib shared," It was an incredible experience working with Sukh-E. His exceptional talent and musical prowess have no bounds. I am excited for everyone to experience the fun energy of this track."
On the occasion of the release of Funk Billo, Sukh-E shared, " I can say that the track is the ultimate party anthem that will get everyone up and moving. Musahib's talent as an artist shines through in this song, as he understands exactly what the audience wants and delivers it with his unique style."
Sukh-E is known for chartbuster songs such as 'All Black', 'Jagua', 'Coka', 'Sniper' and 'Patli Kamariya' to name a few.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: Lyricist Dr. Sagar, renowned for his soul-stirring lyrics in the Indian music industry, recently made a special appearance at Jawaharlal...read more
MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and Nigerian singing sensation Rema set the stage on fire during his performance in Mumbai.Rema aka Divine...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain has said that "there's a first time for everything" after she signed a fan's thigh while on-stage during a gig in Canada...read more
MUMBAI:Soulful singing by 14-year-old Ayyan Pranthi, the contestant of Telugu Indian Idol 2, left megastar Chiranjeevi impressed.The singer from...read more
MUMBAI : Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise. The pair sparked romance rumours...read more