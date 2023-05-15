Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz's "Funk Billo" is the ultimate dance anthem

MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi has just released the latest pop dance track from Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, "Funk Billo". This energetic and upbeat song is the perfect addition to any dance party, with its pulsing beat and catchy hooks that are sure to keep you moving from start to finish.

"Funk Billo" is a song that truly captures the essence of what it means to let go and dance your heart out. Musahib and Sukh-E's passionate and confident vocals will encourage listeners to let loose and enjoy themselves on the dance floor. The infectious rhythm and feel-good vibe of "Funk Billo" make it a party favorite that is sure to get people up and moving.

Talking about the release of Funk Billo, Musahib shared," It was an incredible experience working with Sukh-E. His exceptional talent and musical prowess have no bounds, and I feel fortunate to have worked alongside him on this song with VYRL Punjabi. I am excited for everyone to experience the fun energy of this track."

On the occasion of the release of Funk Billo, Sukh-E shared, “I can say that the track is the ultimate party anthem that will get everyone up and moving. Musahib's talent as an artist shines through in this song, as he understands exactly what the audience wants and delivers it with his unique style. I am happy to have worked with VYRL Punjabi on this track and excited for everyone to experience its energy."

Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz are both well-known and respected artists in the pop and dance music scene. "Funk Billo" is a testament to their talents and ability to create a song that is both catchy and fun, while also being meaningful and enjoyable to listen to.

Listeners can now stream "Funk Billo" on all major music streaming platforms. So, if you're looking for a new dance anthem to add to your playlist, look no further than Musahib and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz's "Funk Billo."