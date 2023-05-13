RadioandMusic
Jamie Foxx is 'recuperating' well, says daughter Corrine Foxx

MUMBAI: Jamie Foxx's daughter Corrine Foxx has posted a health update regarding her father, whose hospitalisation was first announced on April 12. According to Corrine, the Oscar-winning actor is out of the hospital and has been "recuperating" for weeks.

He's also apparently healthy enough to be playing pickleball, reports Variety.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corrine wrote on her Instagram story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Jamie Foxx's hospitalisation remains somewhat of a mystery. Corrine broke the news of his medical emergency on April 12 via Instagram, writing: "We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

As per Variety, the cause of Foxx's medical emergency has still not been revealed. When asked for comment by Variety, the actor's representative referred us to Corrine's post. While Corrine wrote that Jamie has been "out of the hospital for weeks," it appears many celebrities have not been aware as they've continued to use social media to send prayers to the actor.

"My heart is heavy this morning," actor Nia Long wrote on Twitter in the afternoon of May 12, the same day as Corrine's update. "Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones."

Corrine and Jamie Foxx both appear on Fox's game show 'Beat Shazam', which is currently filming with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne filling in as host and DJ, respectively. At the time of his hospitalisation, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action comedy 'Back in Action' alongside Cameron Diaz. The project is Diaz's highly-anticipated return to acting. 'Back in Action' is being directed by 'Horrible Bosses' helmer Seth Gordon. Production on 'Back in Action' continued amid Foxx's hospitalisation and has reportedly wrapped. Stunt doubles and body doubles were used in place of Foxx on set.

(SOURCE : IANS )

