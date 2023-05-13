Coke Studio Bharat Releases Stirring Tribute to Displacement and Longing: ' Das Main Ki Pyaar Vichon Khatteya'

MUMBAI: Coke Studio with its phenomenal success as a music platform with different genres of music in various languages, continues to celebrate talented & emerging artists with the launch of Coke Studio Bharat & Coke Studio Tamil in India, this year. Witnessing an overwhelming response to the launch, Coke Studio Bharat is driving a creative season with an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat.

Coke Studio Bharat launches its newest composition, fourth in the series, " Das Main Ki Pyaar Vichon Khatteya" featuring collaborative renderings of the talented artists Amira Gill, Kanwar Grewal, Tajdar Junaid and Deveshi Sahgal. Reimaging the classic song with a reggae groove like never before, Coke Studio Bharat aims to deliver a powerful creative collision that has never been created before.

The famous song, which can be traced back to nearly six decades ago, originally sung by Lal Singh Yamla Jatt - a prominent figure in Punjabi music history known for his impactful folk music in the region. Vijay Yamla Jatt, Lal Singh's talented grandson, not only pays heartfelt homage to his grandfather's iconic musical style but also honors the rich heritage of Punjabi folk music through the enchanting sounds of the revered Tumbi. By skillfully weaving the melodic tapestry of this beloved instrument, Vijay captures the essence of his grandfather's legacy, captivating audiences with a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. The resonant notes of the Tumbi serve as a powerful reminder of the deep-rooted connection between Vijay's music and the soul of Punjab, leaving listeners mesmerized and transported to the heartland of cherished Punjabi folk melodies.

Das Main Wichon Pyaar Khatteya reflects the feelings of separation and displacement that many people experience when leaving their homes to make a new life elsewhere. It's a tribute to the loved ones that are left behind, and the challenges that come with building a new life away from one's comfort zone.

"Das Main Ki Pyaar Vichon Khatteya" transcends boundaries and takes the essence of a local folk song to a global stage, infusing it with the vibrant sounds of Jamaican Reggae. This captivating 7-minute ballad delves deep into the emotions of separation and displacement, resonating with individuals who embark on new journeys, leaving their roots behind. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the loved ones left behind, portraying the trials and triumphs of forging a fresh path in unfamiliar territory.

After the resounding success of the debut song 'Udja', which has amassed nearly 50 million views on YouTube, and the overwhelming appreciation for their second celebratory track 'Holi Re Rasiya', which has already garnered over 35 million views, Taqdeer crossed the 25 million view mark. Now, Coke Studio Bharat has released another soulful rendition titled 'Das Main Wichon Pyaar Khatteya', which is sure to strike a chord with music lovers.

Kanwar Grewal is a highly respected singer in Punjab, known for his music that is deeply rooted in Sufi devotion and spirituality said, “The song is the one I have listened to while growing up, it is in my blood! I am a Sufi singer, but for Coke Studio Bharat, we are paying tribute to the famous Punjabi folk singer Lal Chand Yamla Jatt by singing one of his songs. It has been a great experience with Coke Studio team. Artists Tajdar Junaid, my collaborators Deveshi Sahgal and Amira Gill who I have sung with are all maestros and we cannot wait for our audience and music lovers to listen to this beautiful composition.”

Creating ripples at a young age with her powerful voice, Amira Gill who also dons the hat of a musical therapist, said, “It’s a privilege to be part of this initiative of Coke Studio Bharat and be part of this special song that pays homage to the rich musical heritage of Punjab. The project also encourages new artists to join the musical community, while bringing unity to India through art.”

Tajdar Junaid, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and Oscar nominee is one of the featured artists on the track, expressed his excitement about the song release, saying, "It's an honor to be a part of Coke Studio Bharat and to work alongside such talented artists. We hope that our music will resonate with listeners and inspire them to appreciate the beauty of displacement and the connections we make along the way."

Deveshi Sahgal, a discovery artist who is known in sufi music for her strong vocal scape and has also shared stage with the sufi pioneer Abida Parveen added, "As a young artist, it's amazing to have the opportunity to work with such established musicians and to contribute to such a meaningful project. This song is special as it brilliantly blends between traditional and new sounds to create an authentic musical storytelling.”

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said “Coke Studio, a globally acclaimed platform, has always aimed to celebrate authentic regional music. Musical traditions from multiple regions in India are at an inflexion point not only in India but even globally. Coke Studio Bharat connects the truly distinct cultural dots of various regions in the country with artists whose music is defined by their roots. They are the real stars of the season, giving regional music a bigger impetus.”

The song stands out for its seamless fusion of folk and western musical sensibilities. Listeners can expect a moving and heartfelt performance from the talented artists of Das Main Ki Pyaar Vichon Khatteya which has very high relevance and relatability in the region and is set to become a new favorite among fans of Coke Studio Bharat and Indian music.

Every track from Coke Studio Bharat appeals to the mindset of the younger generation, on the one hand helping them connect with their roots, and on the other hand coupling it with sounds, notes, and musical genres that are familiar to them.

Listen to the song here-