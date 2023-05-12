Sidharth Malhotra feels the groove of retro music in Monochrome

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Sidharth Malhotra has always charmed the audience with his charm and suave looks, be it with his outfits or his movies. A true fashionista, Sidharth recently took to social media to share a fun monochrome BTS shoot video. In the video, we can see the Shershaah star posing for the camera as Kishore Kumar’s 'Chala Jata Hoon’ plays in the background. He can be seen wearing white t-shirts paired with jackets. His style and expressions have always impressed his fans.
On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Mission Majnu where he portrayed a RAW agent in the espionage thriller. Apart from this, he also has a flurry of projects lined up for this year in Bollywood, including Dharma Productions' upcoming Yodha and Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.
