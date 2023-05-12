Music duo Sachin - Jigar share their excitement as ‘Baaki Sab Theek’ from Bhediya trends on Instagram

MUMBAI: All set for its much-awaited OTT release, horror-comedy Bhediya was received well by the audience and critics not just for its unique plot but for its superhit music as well. Composed by celebrated duo Sachin-Jigar, all songs from the film topped the charts, right from dance number ‘Thumkeshwari’ to the very popular romantic song ‘Apna Bana Le’ to ‘Jungle Mein Kaand’ and the chill pop number ‘Baaki Sab Theek’. Even after six months of the film’s release, Bhediya continues to make headlines.

Ahead of its digital premiere, film’s song ‘Baaki Sab Theek’ has once again started to trend on social media. Cinelovers have been making funny and entertaining reels on Instagram, sharing their unique take on the song.

Track with a funky lingo and quirky melody, ‘Baaki Sab Theek’ is a perfect song for a road trip vibe. The song features Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak driving through serene roads of Arunachal while humming the groovy number.

Excited to see how the audience are interpreting the song, music duo Sachin- Jigar jointly said, “We enjoy seeing different versions of how people interpret our songs. We create music for the fans of music, who further like to give it new versions. Composing ‘Baaki Sab Theek’ was a fun experience for us as it’s a fresh song with a cool and casual mood.”

‘Baaki Sab Theek’ is composed by Sachin-Jigar with vocals from Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Sariya and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song’s lyrics have also been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

A Maddocks Film Production, Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.