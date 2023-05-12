RadioandMusic
News |  12 May 2023 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

MC Stan collaborates with DJ KSHMR on 'Haath Varthi' for album 'Karam'

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of his first-ever Indian hip-hop album 'Karam', Indian-American DJ-producer KSHMR has dropped the video of the first track from the very same album, which also features rapper and 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan.

Titled 'Haath Varthi', the fiery dance floor banger is a collaborative effort with MC Stan. The track effortlessly merges sublime Indian instrumentation with captivating Western beats, with flute and percussion sounds taking the forefront along with lively lyrics that encourage listeners to unwind.

KSHMR stated: "After playing through some beats, Stan instantly connected with 'Haath Varthi' - perfectly capturing the moment in our story where the gang is partying, celebrating their new wealth."

"Of course, story aside, the song stands on its own through MC Stan's immense charisma. I was blown away by how lyrics just poured out of him, the whole thing was written in just an hour."

"From there, I asked my friend Phenom to co-produce it with me -- he is a master of the baile funk sound and helped give 'Haath Varthi' the authentic percussion it needed. Seeing Stan perform it when he won Big Boss was a surreal, an unbelievable moment. I couldn't be more proud of him."

MC Stan's smooth vocals add an extra punch of excitement and energy to this mesmerising party anthem.

MC Stan stated: "'Haath Varthi' was the track I worked on when I met KSHMR for the first time in Mumbai. I was hyped up because as everyone, I've also used KSHMR's sample packs over the years. From the moment KSHMR played this beat to me, I knew this is a bop. An hour is hardly all it took for the song to be recorded and I'm so excited with how the song has already grown on to people."

KSHMR's star-studded album 'Karam' will feature desi hip-hop frontrunners. The upcoming album serves as a timely reminder about KSHMR's cultural lineage and deep-seated connection with India.

(SOURCE:IANS)

