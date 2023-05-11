RED CAIN Is On "The Great Hunt" With New Live Video Off Wheel of Time Inspired Album "NÄE'BLISS" Out June 2023

The hunt is on with Calgary, Canada's Red Cain's last single to be released before they unleash their new album “NAE'BLISS” on June 2nd, 2023. One of the heaviest tracks in the Red Cain repertoire “The Great Hunt” is a stomping, driven 3/4 march utilizing 8-string guitars and layers and layers of bass.

"This track pushes further into the djent riffs present elsewhere on the album, yet contains all of the usual characteristics of a Red Cain anthem - lush electronic backing, soaring, aggressive vocals, and a pulsing, headbanging groove. Conceptually, within the album’s theme continuing to revolve around the “Wheel of Time” universe, “The Great Hunt” calls our Forsaken protagonists to begin the hunt for the most dangerous game - their archenemy, the world-breaking Champion of the Light - the Dragon Reborn himself. With regression to the status quo threatening, and Chaos the only antidote, will this bold move yield success - or drive the world deeper into the designs of the Wheel? Step up, heft your spear - and join The Great Hunt." adds the band.

Watch and listen to “The Great Hunt”

Red Cain's third full-length album “NAE'BLISS" is a homage to the legendary world of Robert Jordan's fantasy epic "The Wheel of Time" (novel/TV series). With a grimdark edge, down-tuned guitars, death and power prog metal influences, and an unrelenting march forward, "NAE'BLISS" is a foray into the reverse side of the Wheel of Time story - that of the Forsaken, antagonists, instruments of the Great Lord of the Dark, and the brutal and captivating allure of letting Chaos reign supreme.

The band explains further:

“We are fascinated by antagonists, why they stand against the “common good”, and how they came to fill that role - and when reading the Wheel of Time, there was the same intrigue behind how the very clearly defined “evil” faction in this world justified its existence. Why did the Forsaken willingly join the Shadow? Why do some men and women want the world to burn, and the Wheel to stop spinning? Within such a carefully crafted narrative and beautifully balanced universe, there were puzzling, unexplored gaps that we were determined to delve deeper into.

And of course, fantasy is but a mirror of reality - so outside WoT lore, these questions apply equally well to the world beyond our window. Which of our idols are false, which heroes degenerate, and what history is a compendium of careful lies? It is all too easy to raise your fist against those labeled evil by the multitudes or a voice above while failing to realize you yourself are the instrument of tyranny and corruption.

We are all massive fantasy fans, and for us, Wheel of Time rubs shoulders with LOTR as a genre-defining epic fantasy series that started it all. The world of the Wheel is a brutal, compelling world with multitudes of fascinating characters, and we were particularly interested in exploring its more visceral aspects - an area that begs to be paired with heavy metal. We’ve seen some of our musical icons, like Blind Guardian, successfully go down this path, and it was magnificent to see new musical interpretations of those stories spun out by them - not to mention some bloody good fun.

Now, it is our turn to ride forward in another turn of the Wheel. Enjoy!"

Red Cain is recommended for fans of Kamelot, Symphony X, Myrath, Powerwolf, Mastodon, and The Contortionist.

“NAE'BLISS” is due out on June 2, 2023.

Album pre-order - https://redcain.bandcamp.com

Track Listing:

1. Fisher King - 5:35

2. Blight - 6:37

3. The Great Hunt - 4:09

4. We Are Chaos - 4:55

5. Sightblinder - 2:47

6. The Man Who Can't Forget (Part I) - 2:38

7. Crane of Malkier (Part II) - 2:04

8. Red Cain - Fires of Heaven ft. James Delbridge (Lycanthro) - 8:02

Album Length: 36:52

Red Cain, from Calgary, Canada is a modern progressive metal project with Eastern European roots. They have been making waves since their first release in 2016, with award-winning music videos and concept albums “Kindred: Act I” and “Kindred: Act II”. Red Cain’s first two full albums conceptually told a sprawling story of how raw and primal ancient myth collides with modern society and human yearning toward the stars, toward perfection. The albums contained a ton of genre inspirations, from gothic rock to ambient electronica, power, black, and death metal, and were universally lauded for their inventiveness, variety, and strong conceptual content. They continue this momentum with forthcoming releases.

Red Cain is:

Evgeniy Zayarny - Vocals

Samuel Ridout - Guitars

Tyler Corbett - Guitars

Kalie Yan - Bass, Vocals

Taylor Gibson - Drums

What the press is saying:

"This is a track (Sunshine (Blood Sun Empire) that infuses their progressive and power metal sound, similar to that of Symphony X and Kamelot. Alongside this, there are also faint similarities to bands like Dream Theater and even Korn. This is a nearly 6 minute track that doesn't let up and doesn't fear to change up its style throughout." - Metal Injection

#10 Red Cain !earshot – The National Loud Chart For the Week Ending: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (Earshot)

“From the proggy goodness of album opener “Kindred”, to the blast beats of “Baltic Fleet”, to the epic closer “Sunshine (Blood Sun Empire), there is something here for every fan of progressive power metal. With this being Act II in Red Cain’s Kindred body of work, I really feel as though I entered a movie theater right in the middle of an epic saga. Each song is a journey in and of itself, but each also contributes to the overall fantastic voyage. I will absolutely be purchasing Act I of this amazing tale and listen from start to finish, the way it was intended. Do yourself a favor and do the same!” – Metal Rules

“If you like your music melodic, mysterious, and gothic, with a progressive power metal base, then this is for you. This has been a joy to review and yet another band to add to my favoured list. ” – The Prog Space

“Zayarny is a powerhouse vocalist and the contortions he forces into Red Cain make for a very diverse record.. the talent behind the record is undeniable, and at the very least, Kindred proved far more creative and thought-provoking than most death metal records I’ve recently tackled. You should give it a shot — even if you’re not a big weenie..” – Angry Metal Guy

“Overall, ‘Kindred: Act II’ is an interesting mix of styles that combine together in technical wizardry to set the backdrop for the continued tales of the warrior Zalcoatl. There’s some unexpected musical influences that bubble to the surface, particularly the liberal use of electronic elements provides a futuristic, yet gothic, element to the tales. Vocally, there’s some clear inspiration from Kamelot going on here. They’re predominantly clean, but with a wide range between high pitched and deep passages. The guitar work is pretty varied as well and at times even hits a distinctly djent groove that seems to appear out of nowhere!… Fans of Kamelot and Mastodon alike will find some common ground with ‘Kindred: Act II’ (and Act I for that matter).” – Uber Rock

“These seasoned metal performers brought me to school with a clear cut album, delivered beautifully across seven tracks. The epic highs and lows of the album leave me wanting more… My hat is off to RED CAIN!” – Metal Temple

“With a flurry of progressive guitars, grandiose vocals and intriguingly wild effects, Red Cain burn brightly from the very start with the opening track, Kindred.” – Games, Brrraaains & A Head-Banging Life