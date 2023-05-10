Vietnamese Superstar Son Tung M-TP Achieves 1 Million Streams within 24 Hours with his Highly-Anticipated English Single "MAKING MY WAY"

MUMBAI: Vietnamese superstar Sn Tng M-TP has once again captured the hearts of fans around the world with the release of his latest single "MAKING MY WAY." Recorded entirely in English and showcasing Sn Tng M-TP's dynamic vocals and innovative sound, the track delivers a message of determination and resilience in the face of adversity.

Within just 24 hours of its release, "MAKING MY WAY" achieved a groundbreaking 1 million streams on Spotify, setting a new record for the artist and demonstrating the unwavering support of his fans. The infectious beat and captivating lyrics have resonated with listeners worldwide, showcasing Sn Tng M-TP's unique blend of Vietnamese and Western musical influences.

In addition to its record-breaking success on Spotify, "MAKING MY WAY" has also made waves across multiple platforms. On May 5th, the track's official visualiser was the most viewed video on YouTube in both Japan and Vietnam, further cementing Sn Tng M-TP's status as an international superstar. In Vietnam, "MAKING MY WAY" also topped the charts as the #1 Top Video Trending on YouTube in the music category, as well as the #1 song on Apple Music and iTunes Daily Charts. These impressive achievements serve as a testament to the unfaltering support of Sn Tng M-TP's fans and the undeniable power of his music to captivate audiences across the globe.

This latest release is a testament to Sn Tng M-TP's incredible talent and steadfast dedication to his craft. As one of the most popular and beloved artists in Vietnam, he continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with his innovative sound and powerful lyrics. With its uplifting message and electrifying sound, "MAKING MY WAY" is a true masterpiece that is sure to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

Known for his electrifying performances, Sn Tng M-TP has captivated local audiences at home and beyond. He was the first Vietnamese artist to reach 10M subscribers on YouTube as well as chart on the Billboard Global (excl. US) chart. His music video for "HY TRAO CHO ANH" featuring Snoop Dogg, which currently boasts over 260M views, was the fastest video to reach 100M views in Vietnam, and trended in multiple countries such as Vietnam (#1), South Korea (#1), Canada (#3), USA (#3), Australia (#5) and Germany (#5). His musical documentary Sky Tour: The Movie, available globally on Netflix, showcases the singer-songwriter's artistry and passion as well as how his music transcends borders.

With a broad social media reach of 14M followers on Facebook, 7.4M followers on Instagram, 10.3M subscribers on YouTube, 4.5M followers on TikTok, and 166K followers on Twitter, Sn Tng M-TP is very much a sought-after celebrity by brands and has collaborated on campaigns of household names such as Levi's, Pepsi, Free Fire, and Tiger Beer.

As Sn Tng M-TP makes further inroads to the international music scene, fans can expect more exciting announcements from the Prince of V-pop, who is set for a series of live dates in the US and plans for the same in Asia.