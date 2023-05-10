Reyen Eyes is all set to release his next track, 'Rave," on June 9

MUMBAI: Reyen Eyes, the young Indian rising star in the music industry, is set to release the second track titled "Rave" from his album "18+" The song will be released by Italy-based music label 'Mille Ville Music', further enhancing his enviable international fan following.

Following the success of his first track 'A Lie' from the album, Reyen Eyes is looking to capitalise on the momentum and has left no stone unturned to live up to his fans’ expectations with ‘Rave’. The album '18+' promises to be a unique and exciting blend of music genres with tracks that are bound to get listeners moving and grooving.

Reyen Eyes is no stranger to the music world. He has previously released several hit Hindi/Punjabi tracks like 'Attitude', 'Katra', 'Shukriya', and 'Phir Milenge'. His music is known for its original and unique music, catchy beats, relatable lyrics and range.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Reyen Eyes expressed his excitement saying, "I can't wait for my fans to hear 'Rave,' it's one of my favorite tracks from the album. I am grateful to Mille Ville Music for their support to my hard work and the stories that I want to tell, and helping me take my music to the next level."

The release of 'Rave' on June 9 is set to be another milestone in the career of Reyen Eyes. With a growing fan base around the world, the artist is poised to become one of the biggest names in the music industry.