Palash Sen's musical short film explores love, identity in Himachal

MUMBAI: Popular singer Palash Sen's latest musical short film 'Jaane Khuda' delves into the complexities of emotions and relationships in contemporary India. He said that his band Euphoria is known to push the envelope with each of their cinematic offerings and have tried to do exactly that with this film.
Talking about it, Sen says: "I have made a humble attempt to contribute to the constantly evolving form of Story telling and musical expression. Euphoria is known to push the envelope with each of our cinematic offerings and we have tried to do exactly that with this film."
"In a modern day India, love and relationships are a completely different ball game. As much as people would like to believe that they are free, it's their own insecurities and self doubt that puts the shackles on them. We have tried our best to tell maybe our story or maybe yours."
Accompanied by a soothing ballad from Sen's band Euphoria, the film takes the viewers on a captivating 9-minute journey to Bir, Himachal Pradesh, exploring the lives of Zayn (played by Sen) and Piu (portrayed by debutante Preeti Verma).
Sen pays homage to his late mentor, the legendary filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for his iconic Euphoria music videos such as "Maaeri", "Dhoom Pichuck", "Aana Meri Gully", and "Mehfuz", by dedicating this film to him.
In the picturesque town of Bir, Palash portrays the role of a divorced BnB host, while Preeti Varma takes on the character of a young tourist who has recently been betrayed by her partner during a brief mountain getaway.
Both individuals appear to be escaping from their tumultuous pasts and current circumstances, harbouring no expectations for the future.
Amid their journey through the enchanting landscapes of Himachal, they stumble upon not only each other but also their own true selves.
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: Singer Niall Horan would love to have his doppelganger friend Allen Leech or Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in a 'One Direction...read more
MUMBAI: Neil Nayak, a Mumbai-based composer and songwriter has announced the release of his latest single "Panne." Composed and written by Neil Nayak...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and Digital Content Creator, Aksh Baghla, known for his captivating voice and musical talent, interacted with Grammy-nominated singer-...read more
MUMBAI: The picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for actors Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi to unwind and enjoy a...read more
MUMBAI: India’s very own zombie action comedy movie, Go Goa Gone continues to be one of the most iconic Hindi films of all times. Helmed by Raj and D...read more