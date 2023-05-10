Hindi Meets Pop: Internet Sensation Aksh Baghla performs a mashup of ‘Easy Lover’ with classic Bollywood Songs for Grammy Nominated Singer, Ellie Goulding

MUMBAI: Singer and Digital Content Creator, Aksh Baghla, known for his captivating voice and musical talent, interacted with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Ellie Goulding. During their conversation, Aksh performed a mashup of the singer’s song ‘Easy Lover’ for her while talking about their musical journey, complimenting each other’s vocal prowesses.
For the music lovers globally, Aksh dropped a surprising treat when he released a video of his interaction with Ellie Goulding. Aksh sang a beguiling mashup of her hit song "Easy Lover" with the classic Bollywood songs "Woh Lamhe" and “Humko Humise Chura Lo”, creating a unique fusion of Western and Indian music. The song perfectly blends the three tracks and showcases Aksh’s exceptional vocal range and musical prowess. The video has already garnered a significant amount of attention from music lovers worldwide.
In the video, Aksh first showcased the Reel he made recording the Hindi version of Ellie’s popular song, ‘Love Me Like You Do’ and later, performed the mashup of her new song ‘Easy Lover’ with Hindi classics, making for a sensational hit. Ellie could be seen enchanted with Aksh’s mystical voice and his ability to fuse different cultures and music genres together. The pop singer expressed her admiration for Aksh’s vocals and creative talent and also talked about her latest album ‘Higher than heaven’, her plans in the industry and her pregnancy phase.
Popular for his 30 voices and song covers, Aksh is a rising star in the Indian music industry with over 3 million followers across social media. He gained a massive following with his covers of popular songs in different styles and languages and his #1MinMusic videos on Instagram. With his unique blend of Indian and Western music, Aksh has become a household name in the music industry and has established himself as one of the most promising young singers in India. His latest collaboration with Ellie Goulding has now taken his talent to a whole new level.
Speaking about his interaction with Ellie Goulding, Aksh Baghla said, "I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to speak with Ellie Goulding. I still remember making covers of her songs when I was in a band in college. I’m a huge fan! I remember I was so nervous when she joined the call; completely starstruck. For me, music has no language or borders. I had the idea to make a mashup compiling a few classic Hindi songs with her new song and sing it to her on the call. She also followed me on Instagram. Coming from a small town in Himachal Pradesh, my love for music and content creation has enabled me to connect with such amazing people throughout the world and I hope this continues.”
