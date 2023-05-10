10 Years of Go Goa Gone: Music duo Sachin- Jigar open up about their experience of creating music for the film

MUMBAI: India’s very own zombie action comedy movie, Go Goa Gone continues to be one of the most iconic Hindi films of all times. Helmed by Raj and D.K., the film completes ten years of its release today. Interestingly, the action comedy won the audience not just with its hilarious and engaging storyline but also with its enthralling music. Composed by celebrated music duo Sachin-Jigar, the hit music album comprised of songs such asBabaji Ki Booti. Slowly Slowly, Khoon Choos Le, Khushamdeed and I Keel Ded Peepul.

Drawing an instant connect with the youth, the album was well received by both, the critics and the audience. Reminiscing the music of the film ten years later today, Sachin- Jigar jointly said, “We created Go Goa Gone’s music with an intention to make it relatable to the youth. All songs of the film turned out to be hit party numbers and have very well withstood the test of time. Ten years later, seeing the same love for the film’s music makes our heart full. We would like to thank the audience for making this album such a big hit and giving it so much love and adoration.”

The movie was released on May 10th, 2013, Go Goa Gone movie cast Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das in key roles. The zombie action comedy film directed by Raj and D.K.