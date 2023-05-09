RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 May 2023 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of 'Speak Now' on July 7

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift let fans in her hometown of Nashville be the first to get the official news: 'Speak Now' will be the next album in her 'Taylor's Version' series of re-recorded albums, reports 'Variety'.

Swift is giving fans plenty of time to pre-order the violet vinyl. She revealed that it's coming out in all formats on July 7, 'Variety' notes. "I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would show you," she said, to screams, as fans realised from the language that the long-awaited announcement was at hand.

The singer directed the attention of her fans to the big screens, where the album cover and release date were shown, before she launched into the 'Speak Now' track 'Sparks Fly' as a surprise song, according to 'Variety'.

Taking to Twitter, Swift said: "I first made 'Speak Now', completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness."

She added: "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing ... and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault ... ."

'Speak Now', reports 'Variety', was a landmark album for Swift 13 years ago, becoming the first and only album for which she was the sole songwriter on all the tracks -- seen at the time as a reaction to cynics who believed that the young singer's co-writers must have done the heavier lifting on her first two albums. Having made the point, Swift resumed working with writing collaborators on the following release, 'Red'.

The album is also remembered for marking Swift's more decided turn towards pop, from her country origins, even though it would be another couple of albums before she firmly declared herself a pop artiste.

At the same time, it signified a move into still-bolder songwriting, as in 'Dear John', still one of Swift's most strikingly raw songs to date. Six songs from the album charted in the Billboard Hot 100.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Taylor Swift music
Related news
 | 09 May 2023

Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is special as it captures the pain of separation.Nautiyal is all set to release his self-written ballad song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi', co-composed by Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Arijit Singh injured after fan tries to pull him amid concert in Aurangabad

MUMBAI: Popular singer Arijit Singh, who is currently touring the country, got injured during his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Dino James hopes to work with Rohit Shetty after 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Dino James, who has participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13, aspires to work with the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Ed Sheeran surprises fans with performance on top of car in New York

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran delivered an impromptu gig on top of a car on the streets of New York.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Video of Katy Perry struggling to find her seat at Charles III's coronation goes viral

MUMBAI: A video of singer Katy Perry looking for her seat at King Charles III's coronation has taken over the Internet. However, she found her seat, says the singer.

read more

RnM Biz

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is special as it captures the pain of separation.Nautiyal is all set to release...read more

2
Arijit Singh injured after fan tries to pull him amid concert in Aurangabad

MUMBAI: Popular singer Arijit Singh, who is currently touring the country, got injured during his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.The...read more

3
Soumita's ' Bhalobashi Bhalobashi ' is a tribute to Tagore on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: The love can conquer everything and that certainly includes scorching heat as well. Singer Soumita Saha's latest song is a love song sung as...read more

4
Video of Katy Perry struggling to find her seat at Charles III's coronation goes viral

MUMBAI: A video of singer Katy Perry looking for her seat at King Charles III's coronation has taken over the Internet. However, she found her seat...read more

5
Sam Smith cancels Israel gig following backlash over 'satanic' performance

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has pulled the plug on their concert in Tel Aviv, Israel.After backlash over their "satanic" and "vulgar" performance on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games