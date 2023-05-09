RadioandMusic
News |  09 May 2023 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan is all set to step into the acting world with filmmaker Paparao Biyyala's upcoming musical 'Music School'.

Expressing his delight and gratitude, Shaan said: "When I first began working on a song for 'Music School', I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. When I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me."

He added: "I had an idea of the story as I was recording the song, but when Paparao sir narrated the script I was instantly on board. It was an extremely beautiful journey shooting for the film, we majorly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience. I am extremely thankful to Paparao sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of his passion project."

Director Paparao Biyyala shared they were looking for a flamboyant, energetic and lively person for the character but had no luck in finding the perfect match.

"I then saw Shaan recording one of the songs from the film, he was so excited and happy, he was literally dancing while recording and I immediately felt we found our guy. Shaan is not just a brilliant singer but also an effortless actor and most importantly a wonderful person. His positive aura and charming attitude convinced me to cast him in Music School."

Shaan has recorded an original song in the film that is set to be released this week and he plays a pivotal role in the film which also stars Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi as the lead along with an ensemble cast comprising respected and experienced senior actors as well as a bunch of talented newcomers as child artists.

'Music School' is a musical narration of the sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure subjected to young students by the society, parents and teachers. With 11 songs in the film, three of them have been recreated from 'The Sound of Music', situationally woven beautifully in the film to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

Directed and produced by IAS officer turned filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, the musical film employs an ace team of technicians.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It was released on May 12 by PVR in Hindi - Tamil and Dil Raju in Telugu.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Shaan Shriya Saran Sharman Joshi music
