Sam Smith cancels Israel gig following backlash over 'satanic' performance

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has pulled the plug on their concert in Tel Aviv, Israel.

After backlash over their "satanic" and "vulgar" performance on their 'Gloria the Tour', the British singer/songwriter's scheduled show in the city was cancelled due to "unforeseen technical and logistical issues," reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a statement on Friday, May 5, the Summer in the City festival organisers announced that there will be no concert taking place on May 31 in Hayarkon Park "including that of Sam Smith."

The organisers of the two-day festival added in the statement that "ticket holders are invited to contact their ticket agency to receive a full refund."

"Furthermore, customers who bought tickets for both festival days and choose to keep their tickets for June 1, 2023, will be eligible for a 25 per cent refund on the ticket price, or they can cancel their tickets entirely and receive a full refund," the statement continued.

Robbie Williams is set to headline the June 1 show. It will also feature performances from artists such as Static, Callum Scott and Martin Garrix.

The cancellation came after Sam drew criticism over their performance at his 'Gloria the Tour' show, which was kicked off on April 12 in Sheffield. On his tour, the Grammy Award winner, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, featured religious imagery and dressed in a series of racy looks.

The 'Unholy' hitmaker additionally wore red devil horns, sheer veils and wire crowns before changing into nipple tassels and fishnets.

