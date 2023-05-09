RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 May 2023 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Smith cancels Israel gig following backlash over 'satanic' performance

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has pulled the plug on their concert in Tel Aviv, Israel.
After backlash over their "satanic" and "vulgar" performance on their 'Gloria the Tour', the British singer/songwriter's scheduled show in the city was cancelled due to "unforeseen technical and logistical issues," reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a statement on Friday, May 5, the Summer in the City festival organisers announced that there will be no concert taking place on May 31 in Hayarkon Park "including that of Sam Smith."

The organisers of the two-day festival added in the statement that "ticket holders are invited to contact their ticket agency to receive a full refund."

"Furthermore, customers who bought tickets for both festival days and choose to keep their tickets for June 1, 2023, will be eligible for a 25 per cent refund on the ticket price, or they can cancel their tickets entirely and receive a full refund," the statement continued.

Robbie Williams is set to headline the June 1 show. It will also feature performances from artists such as Static, Callum Scott and Martin Garrix.

The cancellation came after Sam drew criticism over their performance at his 'Gloria the Tour' show, which was kicked off on April 12 in Sheffield. On his tour, the Grammy Award winner, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, featured religious imagery and dressed in a series of racy looks.

The 'Unholy' hitmaker additionally wore red devil horns, sheer veils and wire crowns before changing into nipple tassels and fishnets.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Sam Smith Robbie Williams Martin Garrix
Related news
 | 25 Apr 2023

Mystery illness forces Sam Smith to cancel yet another gig

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith (30) has apologised to his fans after being forced to cancel another concert due to a mystery illness.

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Sam Smith's 'vulgar and satanic' show sparks controversy

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has sparked a heated conversation online once again, thanks to another 'controversial' performance.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2022

SUNBURN GOA 2022! 10 REASONS TO ATTEND THE 16th EDITION OF ASIA’S BIGGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL 

MUMBAI: Unless you've been living under a humongous rock, it would be immensely hard to have missed the anticipation that the upcoming edition of Sunburn Goa is generating across the country.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Martin Garrix and JVKE release Hit Game Marvel Snap Anthem 'Hero' accompanied by super-hero studded music video

MUMBAI: In collaboration with Nuverse, Second Dinner and MARVEL Entertainment, today superstar DJ/Producer, Martin Garrix, and multi-talented viral singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE released their new MARVEL SNAP anthem track ‘Hero’, supported by a superhero-studded animated music video.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2022

Martin Garrix announces exclusive Music Academy: the new platform for upcoming talent

MUMBAI: The Martin Garrix & JBL Music Academy (powered by STMPD RCRDS & Studios) is launching today. The 3-day programme has been set up to offer upcoming talent a stage and support on their way to success.

read more

RnM Biz

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is special as it captures the pain of separation.Nautiyal is all set to release...read more

2
Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of 'Speak Now' on July 7

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift let fans in her hometown of Nashville be the first to get the official news: 'Speak Now' will be the next album in her 'Taylor'...read more

3
Arijit Singh injured after fan tries to pull him amid concert in Aurangabad

MUMBAI: Popular singer Arijit Singh, who is currently touring the country, got injured during his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.The...read more

4
Soumita's ' Bhalobashi Bhalobashi ' is a tribute to Tagore on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: The love can conquer everything and that certainly includes scorching heat as well. Singer Soumita Saha's latest song is a love song sung as...read more

5
Video of Katy Perry struggling to find her seat at Charles III's coronation goes viral

MUMBAI: A video of singer Katy Perry looking for her seat at King Charles III's coronation has taken over the Internet. However, she found her seat...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games