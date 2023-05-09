Munawar’s latest single Noor is a rage amongst the youth of the nation!

MUMBAI: Munawar, the singer-songwriter, has established himself as a unique and talented artist in today's music scene. He has been making waves with his ongoing stand-up comedy career as well as his recent viral tracks. Munawar recently released his second single, "Noor," from his upcoming album, "Madari," which is scheduled to be released later this month. Since its online release, the single has garnered a lot of attention from fans.
Fans have been captivated by the song, and its popularity is evident from the increasing stream numbers and views. The lyrics of "Noor" have struck a chord with the audience, resonating with them on a deeper level. Many fans have even created social media reels featuring the song, further highlighting its success.
Munawar has cultivated a strong and dedicated fan base over the years, and they are eagerly anticipating the release of his entire album, "Madari." With his unique style and undeniable talent, Munawar continues to leave a lasting impression on his audiences.
