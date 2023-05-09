RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 May 2023 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Munawar’s latest single Noor is a rage amongst the youth of the nation!

MUMBAI: Munawar, the singer-songwriter, has established himself as a unique and talented artist in today's music scene. He has been making waves with his ongoing stand-up comedy career as well as his recent viral tracks. Munawar recently released his second single, "Noor," from his upcoming album, "Madari," which is scheduled to be released later this month. Since its online release, the single has garnered a lot of attention from fans.

Fans have been captivated by the song, and its popularity is evident from the increasing stream numbers and views. The lyrics of "Noor" have struck a chord with the audience, resonating with them on a deeper level. Many fans have even created social media reels featuring the song, further highlighting its success.

Munawar has cultivated a strong and dedicated fan base over the years, and they are eagerly anticipating the release of his entire album, "Madari." With his unique style and undeniable talent, Munawar continues to leave a lasting impression on his audiences.

Tags
Munawar Noor song music
Related news
 | 09 May 2023

Captivating Song "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" by Swanand Kirkire from the Upcoming Movie 'Lavaste' Strikes a Chord with Audiences

MUMBAI: The eagerly awaited movie 'Lavaste' is gearing up to make its mark on the silver screen with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances and is set to Hit Cinemas on May 12th, 2023, Film is distributed by Jumping Tomato Studio.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit

MUMBAI: Ahead of 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, three city debut tour of India, ace couturier Manish Malhotra will be designing the stage costume for the Nigerian music star.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Ed Sheeran joins the banter as food delivery app adopts his Blue Monster

MUMBAI: The Blue Monster that appears in Ed Sheeran's music video for his lead single 'Eyes Closed' from his fifth and latest studio album, 'Subtract', manifests the hitmaker's grief at the loss of his good friend, Jamal Edwards, at 31 to alcohol and cocaine abuse.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

MUMBAI:Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an invitation from the Buckingham Palace requesting his services at King Charles III's Coronation Concert.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour

MUMBAI: 'Calm Down' singer Rema will be joined by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during his musical tour in Mumbai under his 'Rema Calm Down India Tour'.

read more

RnM Biz

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Real Estate Builders & Developers ShubhashishHomes treats employees with Annual Trip to Dubai under employee wellness program

MUMBAI: Shubhashish Homes, a renowned real estate company, recently returned from its annual excursion to Dubai. The trip has become a beloved...read more

2
Midnight Rain: Despite downpour, Taylor Swift doesn't let Nashville down

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's song 'Midnight Rain' lived up to its name when the pop star performed it on Sunday night at her hometown Nashville's Nissan...read more

3
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour

MUMBAI: 'Calm Down' singer Rema will be joined by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during his musical tour in Mumbai under his 'Rema Calm Down...read more

4
Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

MUMBAI:Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an...read more

5
Ed Sheeran joins the banter as food delivery app adopts his Blue Monster

MUMBAI: The Blue Monster that appears in Ed Sheeran's music video for his lead single 'Eyes Closed' from his fifth and latest studio album, 'Subtract...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games