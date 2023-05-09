RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 May 2023 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Manish Malhotra to design 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's India performance outfit

MUMBAI: Ahead of 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema's, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, three city debut tour of India, ace couturier Manish Malhotra will be designing the stage costume for the Nigerian music star.

The ensemble will belong to Malhotra's 'Diffuse 2.0' collection which takes a refreshing and playful approach by redefining the societal labels and imbibes a splash of gaming-inspired prints, a high-octane colour palette of stark blacks, electric purples, shocking neons and unconventional constructs.

Representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgynous styles, the collection has been designed keeping in mind the creative, youthful and experimental spirit of the digitally-savvy generation of today.

The specially curated gear for the popstar will entail a quirky, unapologetically glamorous and all-season wearable separates in eccentric digital prints in contrasting electronic tones.

Rema stated: "I have always wanted to tour India, a beautiful country with some of the most amazing fans and a diverse culture. I'm truly grateful to Manish Malhotra for taking the time and effort to design something absolutely amazing for me from his Diffuse 2.0 collection. I'm looking forward to my India tour."

Manish Malhotra states, "Rema's love for breaking barriers and his commitment to embracing authenticity, individuality and experimentation is something that my brand strongly resonates with. The outfit is vibrant, fun and youthful which is the mood of the Diffuse 2.0 collection for Rema."

"Rema is the classic representation of the new digital age and I'm excited to be joining forces with a talented, young, energetic, and inspirational achiever like him."

Malhotra has previously designed for international stars like Naomi Campbell, Arooj Aftab, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton, Lilly Singh, Prabal Gurung and Nick Jonas.

The forthcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is part of world tour and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with New Delhi on the May 12 at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Rema Divine Ikubor Manish Malhotra music Songs
Related news
 | 09 May 2023

Captivating Song "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" by Swanand Kirkire from the Upcoming Movie 'Lavaste' Strikes a Chord with Audiences

MUMBAI: The eagerly awaited movie 'Lavaste' is gearing up to make its mark on the silver screen with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances and is set to Hit Cinemas on May 12th, 2023, Film is distributed by Jumping Tomato Studio.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Ed Sheeran joins the banter as food delivery app adopts his Blue Monster

MUMBAI: The Blue Monster that appears in Ed Sheeran's music video for his lead single 'Eyes Closed' from his fifth and latest studio album, 'Subtract', manifests the hitmaker's grief at the loss of his good friend, Jamal Edwards, at 31 to alcohol and cocaine abuse.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

MUMBAI:Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an invitation from the Buckingham Palace requesting his services at King Charles III's Coronation Concert.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to be joined by Chris Gayle in Mumbai tour

MUMBAI: 'Calm Down' singer Rema will be joined by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle during his musical tour in Mumbai under his 'Rema Calm Down India Tour'.

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Midnight Rain: Despite downpour, Taylor Swift doesn't let Nashville down

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's song 'Midnight Rain' lived up to its name when the pop star performed it on Sunday night at her hometown Nashville's Nissan Stadium, except that it was actually after 1 a.m.

read more

RnM Biz

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Captivating Song "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" by Swanand Kirkire from the Upcoming Movie 'Lavaste' Strikes a Chord with Audiences

MUMBAI: The eagerly awaited movie 'Lavaste' is gearing up to make its mark on the silver screen with its compelling storyline and exceptional...read more

2
Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing Sign Global Deal

Collaboration will boost the presence of Tips Music’s content in the international markets read more

3
Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

MUMBAI:Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an...read more

4
Real Estate Builders & Developers ShubhashishHomes treats employees with Annual Trip to Dubai under employee wellness program

MUMBAI: Shubhashish Homes, a renowned real estate company, recently returned from its annual excursion to Dubai. The trip has become a beloved...read more

5
Ed Sheeran Tells Apple Music About Exploring Grief and Depression on New Album '-', Finding Freedom in Honesty, Friendship with Taylor Swift, Copyright Lawsuits, and More

MUMBAI: I am who I am, and I'm definitely not a perfect human being. And I do make mistakes, but the album that I've made is about being honest....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games