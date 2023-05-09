RadioandMusic
News |  09 May 2023

Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is special as it captures the pain of separation.

Nautiyal is all set to release his self-written ballad song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi', co-composed by Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin.

The singer recently took to his social media sharing a sneak peak into the song and we see the chemistry between Nautiyal and Samyra Moreir.

Excited about his new song, Nautiyal said: "Love knows no boundaries, but distance can test its limits. 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is a special song for me that captures the pain of separation in a way that will touch your heart."

"As an artiste, it's always challenging to try something new but you want a listener to feel the emotions behind the journey. The song evokes certain emotions which will stir your soul. I hope they enjoy this one."

The song will release on May 11.

(SOURCE: IANS)

