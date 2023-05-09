Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

MUMBAI : Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13.
A source close to IANS confirmed the news about Dino being a part of the stunt-based reality show.
Dino will be seen competing with names such as Shiv Thakare, Soundouz Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyra Bannerjee and Anjum Fakih to name a few.
Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th season of the Colors show will be taking place in the picturesque locales of South Africa.
Dino comes from a humble Malayalam background. His father Jimmy James worked as an electrician. The rapper hails from a village in Madhya Pradesh. He rose to fame with his tracks 'Girlfriend', 'Yaadein', 'Hancock', 'Maa' and 'Woh', among others.
(SOURCE: IANS)
