Dino James hopes to work with Rohit Shetty after 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Dino James, who has participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13, aspires to work with the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Asked if he would be making music based on his experience on the show once he's out, Dino told IANS: "No, I think me and Rohit bhai (Rohit Shetty) will be making a movie, I guess. I am aiming for that... Will produce music... Would make music with Rohit bhai. I would like to scale up."
Is Bollywood the next step for Dino, who has made hits such as rose to fame with his tracks 'Girlfriend', 'Yaadein', 'Hancock', 'Maa' and 'Woh' to name a few.
He said: "Wherever I am comfortable. Wherever Dino can be Dino James, I would want to do everything. We grew up watching Bollywood. Bollywood is in our blood. How can you ignore that? It is our life. So, I want to be Dino James, I don't want to change that. I want to do things that I have been doing."
The show will air on Colors.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has pulled the plug on their concert in Tel Aviv, Israel.After backlash over their "satanic" and "vulgar" performance on...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singer Arijit Singh, who is currently touring the country, got injured during his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.The...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is special as it captures the pain of separation.Nautiyal is all set to release...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift let fans in her hometown of Nashville be the first to get the official news: 'Speak Now' will be the next album in her 'Taylor'...read more
MUMBAI: The love can conquer everything and that certainly includes scorching heat as well. Singer Soumita Saha's latest song is a love song sung as...read more