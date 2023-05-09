Captivating Song "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" by Swanand Kirkire from the Upcoming Movie 'Lavaste' Strikes a Chord with Audiences

MUMBAI: The eagerly awaited movie 'Lavaste' is gearing up to make its mark on the silver screen with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances and is set to Hit Cinemas on May 12th, 2023, Film is distributed by Jumping Tomato Studio. Adding to the excitement, the filmmakers have unveiled the mesmerizing song "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka," which promises to leave a lasting impression on music lovers worldwide. The song features the soulful vocals of Swanand Kirkire and is composed by Manojj Negi, with lyrics by Anurag Chaturvedi. 'Lavaste' boasts a stellar cast including Omkar Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Brijendra Kala, Urvashi S Sharma, Shubhangi Latkar, and Aditya Verma. The film is directed by Sudeesh Kanaujia and produced by Aditya Verma, with Rohandeep Singh serving as the co-producer. The music for the song is released under the prestigious banner of Zee Music Company.

"Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" is a heartwarming composition that beautifully captures the essence of 'Lavaste.' The lyrics penned by Anurag Chaturvedi delve into the unspoken tragedies surrounding unclaimed bodies, shedding light on societal issues that often go unnoticed. Swanand Kirkire's soulful rendition adds depth and emotion to the song, immersing listeners in its poignant narrative.

Manojj Negi's music arrangement and programming for "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" create a captivating atmosphere, perfectly complementing the film's theme. The composition seamlessly blends with the storyline, enhancing the impact of the visuals and evoking a range of emotions.

Director Sudeesh Kanaujia's vision brings 'Lavaste' to life, promising a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences. The stellar performances by Omkar Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Brijendra Kala, Urvashi S Sharma, Shubhangi Latkar, and Aditya Verma further elevate the film's narrative, captivating viewers with their exceptional acting prowess.

The song "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" has garnered significant anticipation, with music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release. Zee Music Company, known for its remarkable music releases, has once again joined hands with 'Lavaste' to present this memorable song to the world.

As the excitement for 'Lavaste' continues to build, fans are eagerly counting down the days until its theatrical release, where they can witness the magic of "Kaun Laage Tu Kisi Ka" on the big screen.

About 'Lavaste':

'Lavaste' is an upcoming movie that delves into the unspoken tragedies surrounding unclaimed bodies, shedding light on societal issues that demand our attention. Directed by Sudeesh Kanaujia and produced by Aditya Verma, the film promises a powerful and emotional journey, driven by exceptional performances and a compelling storyline.