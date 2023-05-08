Soumita's ' Bhalobashi Bhalobashi ' is a tribute to Tagore on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: The love can conquer everything and that certainly includes scorching heat as well. Singer Soumita Saha's latest song is a love song sung as a tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. Soumita recently introduced AI in an alternative version of her song released on new year. This time the main version of her song is AI animated with relevant art blended with animation. Speaking about the song the singer added " I haven't been expecting my audience to shower so much love on AI alternative version of ' Aamar Mukti '. Now it feels like the right time to introduce AI animation to the primary version".
Soumita Mellifluously sings Tagore's creation " Bhalobashi Bhalobashi " as a tribute to Kavi Guru. Bhalobashi bhalobashi was written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore in the year 1924. The song is based on Raga Khambhaj. The raga itself is pretty unique as it utilises the shuddha form of Ni on the ascent, and the komala form of Ni on the descent. This nature of the raga makes it perfect for compositional and improvisational utility. Therefore the use of Khambhaj is common in romantic songs.
Soumita's rendition of Bhalobashi Bhalobashi is soft and melodious song that sings praise of it's own simplicity. The song shall be released from the official YouTube channel of Melotunes on 8th May and shall stream on all Music streaming platforms.
