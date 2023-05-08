Sonam Bajwa's - "Sakhiye Saheliye" from her film Godday Godday Chaa will rock your wedding sangeet!

MUMBAI: With a lot of naach-gaana, fun banter & pomp, Tips Punjabi has released the first track from their upcoming movie 'Godday Godday Chaa' titled "Sakhiye Saheliye". The raw yet powerful vocals of Jasmeen Akhtar, Rakesh Raxx's soulful music to Harinder Kour's lyrics and the choreography by Mehul Gadani make this song soul-touching.

Sonam Bajwa said, "Sakhiye Saheliye is such a beautiful song telling a tale of friendship. Jasmeen Akhtar’s raw vocals give you goosebumps. It was amazing shooting with a female-centric cast."

Jasmeen Akhtar, the singer behind the song said, "Sakhiye Saheliye is a fun track. It has that OG sangeet vibe where women are playing dholak and singing & dancing to songs" further adding, "I feel songs like Sakhiye Saheliye attract millennials & Genz because of its rawness. I can see it becoming a hot favourite at Sangeet"

The film follows the mission of Sonam Bajwa around the time when women were not allowed to attend the Baraat ceremony during weddings due to societal restrictions. Despite facing suppression, the women in the movie yearn to be part of the ceremony and plan to start their own baraat, defying the norms that restrict them.

Starring Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz, 'Godday Godday Chaa' is a complete family entertainer penned by Jagdeep Sidhu, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and is slated to release on May 26th.