MUMBAI: Actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sanaya Pithawalla feature in the recently released song “Phir Kabhi” presented by Minara Music. The track is amazingly sung by popular playback singer Amit Mishra and composed by SLF, Shabbir Ahmed. The melodious track has a beautiful music video directed by Hemant Gulshan Chauhan who has previously worked on some popular music videos like Laazmi and Soocho Zara. Hemant is now also working on a project with Mahesh Bhatt. Speaking about the track Amit Mishra says “Had an amazing time recording the song, Shabbir sir firstly made me hear the song and briefed me about the genre and approach towards vocals deliverance. And though I love to sing party songs so it was super fun while recording at the studio session. Rest we rehearsed and discussed a bit about the projection and technical things while dub session and had fun studio session with the team mates and Shabbir sir”.
The team has been working on the song for the last 3 months. The producer of the song Minara Akter from Minara Music has previously released a few romantic songs but wanted to try a party number this time around. Phir Kabhi is a conception of this idea. The beats of Phir Kabhi will make your heart race and your feet move! Come, join the party, Let this beautiful song take you to revisit memories you didn’t know existed. Experience the gush of emotions.
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: I am who I am, and I'm definitely not a perfect human being. And I do make mistakes, but the album that I've made is about being honest....read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the power of self-expression and music, Ballantine’s Glassware True Music comes to India. It is a global platform that goes...read more
MUMBAI: Following the digital release of his most ambitious album to date last year, jungle pioneer Congo Natty returns for 2023 with a special...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and Digital Content Creator, Aksh Baghla, known for his captivating voice and musical talent, interacted with Grammy-nominated singer-...read more
With a lot of naach-gaana, fun banter & pomp, Tips Punjabi has released the first track from their upcoming movie 'Godday Godday Chaa' titled "...read more