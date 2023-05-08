MUMBAI: Actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sanaya Pithawalla feature in the recently released song “Phir Kabhi” presented by Minara Music. The track is amazingly sung by popular playback singer Amit Mishra and composed by SLF, Shabbir Ahmed. The melodious track has a beautiful music video directed by Hemant Gulshan Chauhan who has previously worked on some popular music videos like Laazmi and Soocho Zara. Hemant is now also working on a project with Mahesh Bhatt. Speaking about the track Amit Mishra says “Had an amazing time recording the song, Shabbir sir firstly made me hear the song and briefed me about the genre and approach towards vocals deliverance. And though I love to sing party songs so it was super fun while recording at the studio session. Rest we rehearsed and discussed a bit about the projection and technical things while dub session and had fun studio session with the team mates and Shabbir sir”.

The team has been working on the song for the last 3 months. The producer of the song Minara Akter from Minara Music has previously released a few romantic songs but wanted to try a party number this time around. Phir Kabhi is a conception of this idea. The beats of Phir Kabhi will make your heart race and your feet move! Come, join the party, Let this beautiful song take you to revisit memories you didn’t know existed. Experience the gush of emotions.