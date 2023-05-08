RadioandMusic
News |  08 May 2023

MnM Talkies and Stone Paper Stories are Bringing the Most Refreshing Audio Drama of 2023, AND NOW LIVE

MUMBAI: A band trying to find their voice. A manager trying to get them there. And an arranged marriage proposal gone wrong, this series is a pleasant combination of music and a coming-of-age story of artists trying to find themselves. The first season of the show follows the plot of a singer-songwriter duo and their managers trying to get that big break in the music industry.

AND NOW LIVE is a podcast, written & directed by Stone Paper Stories, founded by Shiv Tandan, an award-winning writer-director and founder of a bustling arts space, The Castiko Space, based in Mumbai and produced by Ragini Tandan, a singer-songwriter, best known for her smash hit Lamberghini.

Featuring and following the story of four friends Nima (played by Pallavi Paranjpe), Dan (played by Varun Tiwari), Chirag (played by Anuj Rampal) and Manya (played by Rhea Menon), the intention of the show is to illuminate the profound challenges faced by independent artists within the realm of music industry. The show does not only depict the musical journey of the characters but also features some beautiful original compositions “Aalsi Sa Pyaar” and “Taqdaan” sung by the actors themselves.

Mantra shared the launch of the podcast with his fans on social media “An audio series that has won my heart for its sheer freshness. I couldn't stop listening once I started, and fell in love with each Character. And the songs are to die for. I am extremely happy to present this beautiful audio series to our listeners,” Founder/Director, MnM Talkies.

MnM Talkies has been transforming the art of audio listening since 2016. Over the last few years, MnM has celebrated a plethora of podcast honors with the recent international award at The New York Festivals 2023 - Radio Awards for ‘BHASKAR BOSE’, an MnM Talkies’ Spotify Original detective audio series played by Mantra himself.

AND NOW LIVE is now streaming on all your favourite audio streaming platforms. Catch the show on Spotify, Audible, Google podcasts, Apple podcasts, Wynk, YouTube, etc.

