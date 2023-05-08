RadioandMusic
News |  08 May 2023 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

Itaru Bonnoki, Creator of The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Goes on Hiatus

The Vampire Dies in No Time manga creator Itaru Bonnoki has announced that he will be going on hiatus once again to take some time off and focus on his health. The news was shared on his official Twitter account on Wednesday, causing a stir among fans of the manga.

Bonnoki's announcement stated that he needs to rest for a while and will return to work once his stomach is healed, and he is able to eat a Burger King Whopper. The message was met with both concerns for his health and amusement at the specific mention of the fast-food chain.

The Vampire Dies in No Time has been on a one-month hiatus since March 30, with plans to resume on May 11. This is not the first time the manga has had to take a break due to Bonnoki's health, as last year, the series took three breaks, several of which were also related to the author's well-being.

The manga has gained a large following since its serialization in Weekly Shonen Champion in 2015, with its unique story of a vampire who can be killed in just a few seconds. The series has been well-received for its humor, action, and distinctive character design.

Fans of The Vampire Dies in No Time have been sending their good wishes to Bonnoki on social media, with many expressing their hopes that he will take all the time he needs to recover fully. While it may be disappointing to have to wait for new chapters, readers understand the importance of the author's health and well-being.

The hiatus also serves as a reminder of the demanding nature of the manga industry and the need for creators to take care of themselves. Bonnoki's decision to prioritize his health is a positive step, and fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting his return once he is ready to resume work on The Vampire Dies in No Time.

