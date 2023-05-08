Brooklyn, NY Indie 4-Piece Tennis Courts Releases New Single "Am I Not Talking Enough"

MUMBAI: Tennis Courts offers a mix of indie, folk, and power pop and poignant songs about how it feels to be not young anymore-- but not old either.
Consisting of the singer/songwriter duo of Pat Walsh and Andrew Clarke, lead guitarist Brian McKenna and bassist Spencer Brigman, the band started writing songs together in college in Charleston, SC before moving to Brooklyn, NY in 2022. They've played shows with Dogwood Tales, Sun Room, Hotel Fiction, Sonic Blume, Mo Lowda + The Humble, Wakelee, Daddy’s Beemer, Teenage Halloween, Easy Honey and many more.
The band's forthcoming LP-- out later this year-- was produced by Erik Kase Romero (The Front Bottoms, Lorde, Dogwood Tales).
Of the new single, “Am I Not Talking Enough”, Walsh says, "This song is probably the most personal song we’ve ever put out. It’s about a lot of things, but I think it's mostly just about how I have felt over the last year. I’ve spent a lot of time coming to terms with myself, how I fit in the world, and how I fit into other people’s lives. I spend a lot of time examining my relationship with myself, family, friends, and partners. And at the end of the day, maybe I am just thinking too much."
Stream “Am I Not Talking Enough” HERE.
Stream on Youtube:
“Am I Not Talking Enough” Credits:
Patrick Walsh - Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Baritone Guitar, Electric Guitar
Andrew Clarke - Drums, Percussion
Erik Kase Romero - Bass, Slide Guitar
Technical:
Erik Romero - producer, engineer, mixing
Philip Shaw Bova - mastering
Written by Patrick Walsh and Andrew Clarke
Tennis Courts:
Patrick Walsh - vocals, guitar, baritone guitar, bass
Andrew Clarke - vocals, drums, percussion
Brian McKenna - guitar
