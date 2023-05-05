Singer Shivangi Sharma and actress Reecha Sinha's new song Same Old Lies throws light on relationship scenario of today's generation

MUMBAI: Pop singer Shivangi Sharma whose last song ‘Party Party’ with DJ Bravo was a huge hit has come up with her new song titled “Same Old Lies” featuring actress Reecha Sinha, who was seen in films like Dongri Ka Raja and Milan Talkies. The song is receiving good response so far which is also directed and composed by Shivangi herself.

Shivangi said,"It's all about double dating based on the current scenario of today's generation these days in terms of relationship. The title is Same Old Lies because the guy is lying consecutively to both the girls over a period of time. Also talking about the responses so far, I’ve been getting some really good responses on the song. I have put so much effort in this song since I'd directed and composed it apart from with featuring and singing in it. And I've never put so much of hard work to any other song. Overall, people are really appreciating the song and it's a very catchy song with such a good lyrics. Shahrukh Khan's song Tumhi Dekho Na song inspired me to show the fall season in this song and it feels like a dream come true seeing the scenes come out so well as yoh can see."

Talking about the song Reecha added,"The song is a from a female point of view that how a guy is dating two different females at the same time and trying to compensate by making love, lying and hiding. Hence, the title is Same Old Lies because it keeps happening repetitively which she also very well knows that they are all lies. So the girl is already aware of all the lies but doesn't shows to him. This is very relatable to the young generation I feel"

<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rm0-ZfyJqbQ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(SOURCE: IANS)