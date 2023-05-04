RadioandMusic
NEXA Music to Present Season 2 Super Winners Music Video

MUMBAI: NEXA, India's leading automotive brand, has announced the winners of the highly anticipated NEXA Music Season 2 competition. The top 4 winners have been selected to curate a music video produced by renowned music producer Mickey McCleary.(Music is produced by Mikey and the video is by Qyuki) NEXA Music Season 2 is a unique platform that aims to discover and promote original English music talent in India. The competition received an overwhelming response from aspiring musicians, with over 2,400+ entries from across the country. After a rigorous selection process, the top 4 winners were chosen based on their originality, creativity, and musical talent.

The winners of NEXA Music Season 2 were handpicked by Maestro A.R. Rahman. Hanu Dixit, Sunep A Jamir, Inga, and Gaia Meera were the Supper winners of this season. Each winner will now have the opportunity to curate a music video produced by Mickey McCleary,(Music is produced by Mikey and the video by Qyuki) who has previously worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. The music videos will be released on NEXA Music's official YouTube channel and promoted across various social media platforms. NEXA Music Season 2 has once again cemented NEXA's commitment to promoting original music talent in India. The competition has provided a platform for aspiring musicians to showcase their talent and connect with music lovers across the country.

Gaia Meera is a Mumbai-based artist who has captured people's attention with her soulful voice and meaningful lyrics. Hanu Dixit, also from Mumbai, is a multi-talented artist who sings, writes, and composes music that is both catchy and profound. Sunep A Jamir, from Nagaland, uses his unique voice and vibrant personality to create music that is both fun and impactful. Inga from Bangalore combines eastern and western musical influences in her work, creating a familiar and refreshing sound.

Commenting on the success of NEXA Music Season 2, Juhi Mehta, COO of Qyuki Digital, said, "We were testing water while doing the first season, and the success we achieved with Season 1 was overwhelming. We knew that we had to present much better, with responses and scale that will be touched on in season 2, and we are thrilled. We are glad season 2 received more love and recognition, which brought out the truly deserving and emerging artists from the country.”

Nexa Music music Season 2 Super Winners Music Video
