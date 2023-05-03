Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

MUMBAI: The clocks got wind back to the 1990s in Mumbai when the American boy band Backstreet Boys landed in the city recently. The band, which has given chartbusters like 'Show Me The Meaning', 'I Want It That Way', 'Shape of My Heart', is every 1990s kid favourite and opens the floodgates of nostalgia everytime any of their tracks plays.
They were greeted by the paparazzi on their arrival, and the Indian paparazzi again came up with 'Ikade Ikade (here here)', 'Mumbai Mein Swagat Hai' much like when they did the same at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. It has left everyone asking "Tell me why" would Indian paparazzi do that.
The music artists, who returned to India after 13 years, posed for the cameras and selfies with fans before making their way to the car.
The band is in India as part of their Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour. They will be performing in the financial capital of the country - Mumbai and the national capital - New Delhi. For the Indian leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI : Fifty-three years after being born in Boston, record-setting American hard rock band Aerosmith, fronted by 'Demon of Screamin' Steven Tyler...read more
MUMBAI : Fifty-three years after being born in Boston, record-setting American hard rock band Aerosmith, fronted by 'Demon of Screamin' Steven Tyler...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is known for his songs like 'Raataan Lambiyan', 'Tum Hi Aana', 'Manike' and several others, released new track '...read more
MUMBAI: The clocks got wind back to the 1990s in Mumbai when the American boy band Backstreet Boys landed in the city recently. The band, which has...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian music scene, as in its composers, crooners and writers, has never got its due; the companies meant to exploit their work have in...read more