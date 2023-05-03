Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma has heaped praise for rapper Doja Cat, who hilariously responded to all the Met Gala 2023 red carpet questions with just "meows."
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka re-shared a video where an interviewer asked Doja Cat questions.
Doja chose to respond with just "meows."
Anushka wrote: "I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets."
Apart from Doja, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X paid tribute to Choupette, Karl's cat.
Others who were seen attending the event included Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Jason Derulo and Rihanna.
(SOURCE: IANS)
