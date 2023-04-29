RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2023 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Video Game Metal SUPER MONSTER PARTY Slays Demons From Hell In Video For “This Is Doom!” + POWERGLOVE Guitarist Ben Cohen Joins Their Ranks

MUMBAI: In a classic and familiar manner, Super Monster Party confronts the legions of Hell in their latest video “This Is Doom!”, paying homage to the classic, well-loved video game DOOM. Their chaotic and intense heavy power metal lends an excellent soundtrack to the famous gameplay, which is complete with the effigies of the band.

The video, which features appearances from Angry Video Game Nerd and Glenn Fricker is currently available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/t335H0p9vTQ

and can also be found streaming on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/3mXYLpK

The band shares their concept:

“Super Monster Party provides an immersive experience where you are taken into the world of “Permadeath” where video games are real and you “The Hero” must battle your way to different worlds to become its champion and save this reality from extinction. We want to create a link between our songs and the nostalgia of our favorite video games growing up.”

Hailing from South Florida, Super Monster Party's albums consist of original songs based on classic games such as Altered Beast, Zelda, and many other retro titles with immersive storytelling in-between that places the focus on the listener who is transported into the video game realm. To add to their theme, they also have their own playable video game titled "Permadeath" where you can play the story in real-time.

Super Monster Party have three albums under their pixelated belts so far “Permadeath” (2020), “SideQuest” (2021), and “Game Genie” (2022). They started as a mix of power metal and punk but over the years they have adopted a heavier sound. Catchy and entertaining, they are recommended for fans of Slipknot, Powerwolf, and Dragonforce.

The band is the concept of singer / songwriter, Rei Sega and features notable members Emilio Martinez (Ynwgie Malmsteen), Fernando Lemus (Lions at the Gate), and Jsin Lee Gomez along with songs being co- produced with Matt Laplant (Non- Point, Ellefson, Saliva).

In additional news, the band recently welcomed guitarist Ben Cohen (Powerglove) to their lineup.

"Ben is hands down one of the most talented and unique guitar players I've ever met and I'm excited to play alongside him in SMP." adds vocalist Rei Sega.

For more info: Supermonsterparty.com | Facebook.com/supermonsterparty | Instagram.com/super_monster_party

Tags
Ben Cohen Rei Sega music Songs
Related news
 | 29 Apr 2023

San Diego/Temecula, CA Punks Strike Twelve Announce New Album “Last Band Standing”, Out June 30th; New Single / Video "Smart Phones, Stupid People' Now Streaming

MUMBAI: San Diego/Temecula punks Strike Twelve have announced a June 30th release date for their upcoming album 'Last Band Standing' on Thousand Islands Records.Watch the video for the first single "Smart Phones, Stupid People" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVTM9w3lfU0.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2023

Oxymorrons & Troi Irons team up for "Last Call" (mental health)

MUMBAI: New York-based melanated punk band Oxymorrons continue their genre-bending revolution with their latest single, “Last Call”, releasing today via Mascot Records.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2023

Canada's DESPITE THE REVERENCE Marches Into Maturity With "War Machine"; New Album "Stress Of Evolution" Out Now!

MUMBAI: Impressively, Saskatoon, Canada’s Despite The Reverence has been together writing and performing for over 10 years now with the same lineup and as of this year, has produced five full-length albums.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2023

Toronto Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter MATT EPP Releases 13th Album 'Rolling Wave' And Canadian Tour

MUMBAI: International touring artist and award-winning singer-songwriter Matt Epp will release his 13th album, “Rolling Wave,” and its new single, “Live Free,” on April 7, 2023.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2023

Heavy Metal Band Fallen Shadows releases new single "Rise Against the Dark"

MUMBAI: The Brazilians of Fallen Shadows present the successor of “A Day of Treason” and “Fighting for Survival”.

read more

RnM Biz

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Nina Shah celebrates 10 years in the music industry- Check out what the artist has to say about her journey

MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international...read more

2
Stebin Ben, Malvika Raaj come together for the first time in 'Pyaar Mein'

MUMBAI: Popular singer Stebin Ben has released his song 'Pyaar Mein' featuring Malvika Raaj along with him. They both have come together for the...read more

3
Canada's DESPITE THE REVERENCE Marches Into Maturity With "War Machine"; New Album "Stress Of Evolution" Out Now!

MUMBAI: Impressively, Saskatoon, Canada’s Despite The Reverence has been together writing and performing for over 10 years now with the same lineup...read more

4
Oxymorrons & Troi Irons team up for "Last Call" (mental health)

MUMBAI: New York-based melanated punk band Oxymorrons continue their genre-bending revolution with their latest single, “Last Call”, releasing today...read more

5
Brian Ray (Paul McCartney, Etta James), Oliver Leiber (son of famed songwriter Jerry Leiber) and Argentinian Musician Lucrecia López Sanz Debut Lyric Video "Post Apocalypso"

MUMBAI: The Bayonets have dropped a lyric video for their latest single "Post Apocalypso." Stream the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games