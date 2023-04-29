Stebin Ben, Malvika Raaj come together for the first time in 'Pyaar Mein'

MUMBAI: Popular singer Stebin Ben has released his song 'Pyaar Mein' featuring Malvika Raaj along with him. They both have come together for the first time to portray the chemistry and love story between a small town couple.
Popular singer Stebin Ben has released his song 'Pyaar Mein' featuring Malvika Raaj along with him. They both have come together for the first time to portray the chemistry and love story between a small town couple.
Sharing his experience shooting for the track, Stebin, who is known for his singles such as 'Rula Ke Gaya Ishq', 'Mera Mehboob', among others, said: "'Pyaar Mein' is a beautiful love song. This is also the first time Malvika Raaj and I are working together and it was such a pleasure. The song expresses the feeling of falling in love and I hope audiences appreciate how the track is contemporised and made relevant for our current times."
Malvika shared that working with Stebin was a great experience that she enjoyed.
"It was such a great experience sharing the screen with Stebin Ben, a complete gentleman. Beauty in simplicity and in love's small moments, best describe this track and I look forward to the reaction of audiences."
Director Navjit Buttar also spoke about the love story depicted in the song: "'Pyaar Mein' follows the story of love blossoming between these two people who meet by chance, and after some friction they are finally able to reunite. It's a happy song with a happy ending."
'Pyaar Mein' produced by T-Series, featuring Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international...read more
MUMBAI: New York-based melanated punk band Oxymorrons continue their genre-bending revolution with their latest single, “Last Call”, releasing today...read more
MUMBAI: The Bayonets have dropped a lyric video for their latest single "Post Apocalypso." Stream the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Beside You’, Somna debut artist LP, arrived in spring 2020, fully equipped with all the elements necessary to ensure the artist’s big leap...read more
MUMBAI: Palehound’s new album Eye On The Bat, due out July 14 on Polyvinyl Record Co., is a documentation of illusions shattering in the face of...read more