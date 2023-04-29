Oxymorrons & Troi Irons team up for "Last Call" (mental health)

MUMBAI: New York-based melanated punk band Oxymorrons continue their genre-bending revolution with their latest single, “Last Call”, releasing today via Mascot Records.

Produced by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Nova Twins, Crown The Empire), “Last Call” is a fervent hip-hop/rock tune exploring self-medicating with alcohol to quell your inner demons. Brothers and co-frontmen Deee and KI get candid in their lyrics, with vulnerability shining through each verse and accentuated in their earnest tonality and masterful cadence. The song evolved into something extra special with the addition of singer-songwriter/producer Troi Irons (he/him/they), who’s raspy, evocative voice perfectly delivers the desperate hook, “Last drink up in my hand, This time I’ll take it slow, Oh shit I’m fucked up.”

When asked what inspired them to write such an honest song and share themselves so openly, the band explained, “‘Last Call’ is an exercise in vulnerability and using our music to help us better understand ourselves and our coping mechanisms. Too many times we’ve all found ourselves drowning at the bottom of a bottle, using alcohol to help us feel something different or feel nothing at all. Whether you’ve struggled in the past or are struggling right now, we hope this song helps you feel seen and plays a role in helping you not struggle in the future.”

Featured artist Troi Irons brought a different perspective to the track, sharing, “I’ve long been a fan of the Oxymorrons and what they do so I was thrilled to hop on this song. I don’t really drink but it’s more a metaphor for how humans tend to reach for the closest thing to help us feel less alone. It’s not always healthy. Hopefully people reach for the music to feel less alone with this one.”

Shot and directed by Michael Danners / IamEyephotos, the “Last Call” music video further explores the theme of the song, with each member experiencing the same groundhog day of drunken debauchery. The visual is playfully intensified with Scott Pilgrim-esque graphics. Watch the video here.

Oxymorrons are taking this important issue and conversation to the streets, partnering with spirits company JuneShine for a drink responsibly single release event. The soiree will be hosted on April 26th at the brands NYC location in Williamsburg Brooklyn, where the band will be hanging out enjoying Mocktails, Cocktails and Spiked Kombucha with fans (in moderation).

“Last Call” comes at the heels of the bands successful single, “Enemy”, which launched their Melanin Punk era and received praise from Guitar World, Loudwire, AfroPunk, SiriusXM’s Octane, Kerrang, BBC Radio 1, and more. Oxymorrons also hit the road hard in the new year, smashing stages all across Europe on Bad Omens sold-out run and bringing their face melting performance back to the states for a short trip around the Northeast with emo rapper nothing, nowhere. Fans should keep their ear to the ground for new music drops and tour date announcements to come.

OXYMORRONS TOUR DATES:

May 25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

May 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival