Heavy Metal Band Fallen Shadows releases new single "Rise Against the Dark"

MUMBAI: The Brazilians of Fallen Shadows present the successor of “A Day of Treason” and “Fighting for Survival”. The new single, “Rise Against the Dark”, was recorded at Modus Operandi Studio in Sorocaba (SP) and reinforces the solid partnership with producer Raphael Dantas (Ego Absense and Soulspell). The band's third work is signed by guitarist Carlos Pranches and addresses the horrors of war and its effects. “Rise Against the Dark” works a recurring theme among Heavy Metal bands. Unfortunately, still very current, conflicts are part of human interests. However, we do not pinpoint a specific historical period. We work, in fact, with the insertion of “forces” that feed the conflicts”.

The guitarist gives more details about the theme of the single: “We use the metaphor of the Lords of War, those who inspire and conspire for chaos, hatred, death and nightmare. The song is heavy, fast and features the choruses and epic parts already common in our songs”.

“The third single is a new statement move. Of challenge. The positive response to previous releases motivated us even more. Honestly, I believe we are at the creative peak of our lives and at a time when our unity as friends is, in fact, what drives the band”, comments vocalist Rodrigo Cafundó.

Bassist Eduardo Meira, once again, signs the creative concept of the single's art and reinforces the band's climate of unity: “To be honest, when we started the project, I never imagined that it would become something so pleasant and productive. Today, I clearly realize that it is not just a project. It is a meeting between great friends”.

“Rise Against the Dark” presents the band at their best and with many plans. “Our intention is to continue composing, recording, producing and releasing new music one after the other. We like to challenge ourselves and stopping is not an option”, concludes Rodrigo.

“Rise Against the Dark” is available on all streaming platforms. To listen to “Rise Against the Dark” on streaming platforms, visit: https://open.spotify.com/album/5pQAloaFooVrdi4d96hmDW

Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTOqqXi-o1Y