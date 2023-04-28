Simaran Kaur's 'Current Maare' is a perfect party number

MUMBAI: 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' actress Simaran Kaur, whose music video 'Current Maare' is finally out, has said that the project means a lot to her.
The actress also said that the track 'Current Maare' is a perfect party number.
Talking about her glamorous look in the song, Simaran said: "I have a very different and glamorous look in the song, something which I haven't done before. It's a dance number, the music is very catchy and upbeat. I had a great time shooting for this video."
She added: "This is something I haven't done before. It's different because whenever you do a TV serial, it's more traditional but this is a very new avatar, and glamorous. It's more about the look which is different. Also, I love dancing. So a lot of people are appreciating my dance moves and my expressions in the song."
Sharing her shooting experience for the music video, she said: "Proper rehearsals were done two to three days before the shoot day. We shot everything on a single day. The rehearsals began with only myself, but eventually included the whole group. The background dancers were called for the rehearsals.
"We danced together so that we all could sync and ensure that on the day of the shoot, everything goes off smoothly and everyone knows what to do. As a result, everyone had put forth a lot of effort. All the costumes were designed well in advance.
"My experience was fantastic. This is one of the best music videos I've ever shot. It was great working with professionals from Bollywood, including Feroz Khan Sir, who directed the song, and Manoj Lobo Sir, who was the Director of Photography. Working with such professionals benefited me.
"It's like taking one step forward. And when they like your work and appreciate you, you gain confidence and push yourself to the next level. Everyone was very enthusiastic about their work. The minor details were kept in mind while shooting."
Talking about her future projects, Simaran said, "There's another music video in the pipeline, which is shot in Dubai and it will be released soon."
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
MUMBAI: The Shubhashish Homes, a name synonymous with real estate excellence, was honored with the Emerging Developer award at the prestigious "Times...read more
MUMBAI - Rising pop songstress Rosie Darling has released her new single "Nail In The Coffin" featuring Boy In Space via Nettwerk. Produced with...read more
MUMBAI: Netflix, in collaboration with Film Companion, is renewing its TakeTen workshop and competition following a successful program last year. The...read more
MUMBAI: Rishi Singh, the winner of Indian Idol season 13, has just released his first Independent song titled 'Nazar Lag Gayi'. The song was launched...read more
MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international...read more