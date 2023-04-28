Shubhashish Homes Honored with the Emerging Developer Award at Times Realty Icons 2023

MUMBAI: The Shubhashish Homes, a name synonymous with real estate excellence, was honored with the Emerging Developer award at the prestigious "Times Realty Icons 2023" awards ceremony. On April 26, 2023, the event took place at The Westin in Gurgaon and featured a number of notable figures and competitors in the real estate sector. The award was received by the Chairman, Mr. J. K. Jajoo, and the Director, Mr. R. K. Sharma, of Shubhashish Homes.

The Emerging Developer award honors the group's dedication to excellence and its contributions to India's real estate industry. The honor is a testament to the team's vision and commitment to developing projects of the highest caliber that are both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally sustainable.

Shubhashish Homes has established new benchmarks in the real estate industry with its flagship project, Shubhashish Geeta, which was named Smart Project of the Year by the 13th Annual Estate Awards and Themed Project of the Year by the 14th Realty+ Excellence Awards. With a 9.4-acre footprint, the project has all the amenities of today. It is one of the first projects to offer environmentally friendly features like 75% open space and more than 21,000 trees and plants. It also has the highest per-acre water harvesting pit density in North India. In terms of smart technology, Shubhashish Group has incorporated charging points for electric vehicles in all the car parks in every township, along with prepaid smart water meters.

Shubhashish Homes is renowned for its distinctive business strategy. It is a business that does construction, sales, and maintenance in addition to real estate development. Additionally, it is one of the most environmentally friendly businesses in the real estate industry, using STP-treated water for Flushing and Plantation, prepaid smart water meters in all townships, and electric car charging stations for all parking spaces, among other initiatives.

By the end of the fiscal year 2025-2026, the group is committed to becoming the top brand for customer delight and the first entirely tech-enabled real estate brand. The group has received the Emerging Developer award in recognition of its dedication to excellence in the real estate industry and its progress toward this objective. Under the leadership of its chairman, the organization has grown significantly since its founding in 1983, and it continues to strive to set new records and accomplish milestones over time.