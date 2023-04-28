RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2023 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh is out with his first Independent track 'Nazar Lag Gayi'

MUMBAI: Rishi Singh, the winner of Indian Idol season 13, has just released his first Independent song titled 'Nazar Lag Gayi'. The song was launched on 28th April on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and has received an overwhelming response from fans and music lovers alike. The track is composed by Sundeep Goswami and lyrics are beautifully penned by Priyanka R Bala and Kanchan Srivas.

The track is a romantic number that features Rishi's soulful vocals and catchy composition. It is a fun and upbeat song that is sure to get people grooving.

Naushad Khan, the MD of Indie Music Label, said, "We at Indie Music Label always strive to give young talents a platform where they can showcase their talent and this time too we are thrilled to present Rishi Singh's first Independent song to the world. He is an incredibly talented artist, and we are excited to be a part of his musical journey. 'Nazar Lag Gayi' is a fantastic song, and we are confident that it will become a favorite among music enthusiasts."

Rishi Singh expressed his excitement about the release of his first Independent song and said, "I am thrilled to be releasing 'Nazar Lag Gayi' as my first Independent song. It has been an incredible experience working on this track and the reaction from the audiences is amazing. I am grateful to Indie Music Label for giving me this opportunity."

Tags
Indian Idol Indie Music Label Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 28 Apr 2023

Belgian Indie Punks Captain Kaiser Release New Single + Video "Goodnight"; Recorded, Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Jay Maas

MUMBAI: Belgian alternative/punk rock outfit Captain Kaiser has released the new single "Goodnight" off the band's forthcoming album Jay Maas-produced LP RHYME&REASON, due out on September 15 via [PIAS] Recordings.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

Netflix announces the second edition of TakeTen

MUMBAI: Netflix, in collaboration with Film Companion, is renewing its TakeTen workshop and competition following a successful program last year.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

Shubhashish Homes Honored with the Emerging Developer Award at Times Realty Icons 2023

MUMBAI: The Shubhashish Homes, a name synonymous with real estate excellence, was honored with the Emerging Developer award at the prestigious "Times Realty Icons 2023" awards ceremony.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

Daler Mehndi unveils a soulful love ballad with a unique blend of thumri and hip hop music

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, renowned for his foot-tapping dance numbers, brings his latest single "Koyalia" by DRecords. This unique track blends Indian classical thumri with new age hip hop trap, showcasing Mehndi's versatility as a musician.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

DJ Nina Shah celebrates 10 years in the music industry- Check out what the artist has to say about her journey

MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international artists, including Coldplay, David Guetta, Afrojack, Ben Bomer, and Adriatique.

read more

RnM Biz

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Nina Shah celebrates 10 years in the music industry- Check out what the artist has to say about her journey

MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international...read more

2
Laidback Luke Teams Up with Mutya Buena for New Single "All I Own"

MUMBAI - Renowned Dutch-Filipino DJ and producer Laidback Luke has teamed up with iconic British-Filipino singer/songwriter Mutya Buena for hot new...read more

3
Shubhashish Homes Honored with the Emerging Developer Award at Times Realty Icons 2023

MUMBAI: The Shubhashish Homes, a name synonymous with real estate excellence, was honored with the Emerging Developer award at the prestigious "Times...read more

4
Daler Mehndi unveils a soulful love ballad with a unique blend of thumri and hip hop music

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, renowned for his foot-tapping dance numbers, brings his latest single "Koyalia" by DRecords. This unique track blends Indian...read more

5
Chapel Hart Unveils Song Stack For New Album, "Glory Days," Out May 19

MUMBAI: Powerhouse trio CHAPEL HART – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – took the world by storm on America...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games