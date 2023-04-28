Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh is out with his first Independent track 'Nazar Lag Gayi'

MUMBAI: Rishi Singh, the winner of Indian Idol season 13, has just released his first Independent song titled 'Nazar Lag Gayi'. The song was launched on 28th April on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and has received an overwhelming response from fans and music lovers alike. The track is composed by Sundeep Goswami and lyrics are beautifully penned by Priyanka R Bala and Kanchan Srivas.
The track is a romantic number that features Rishi's soulful vocals and catchy composition. It is a fun and upbeat song that is sure to get people grooving.
Naushad Khan, the MD of Indie Music Label, said, "We at Indie Music Label always strive to give young talents a platform where they can showcase their talent and this time too we are thrilled to present Rishi Singh's first Independent song to the world. He is an incredibly talented artist, and we are excited to be a part of his musical journey. 'Nazar Lag Gayi' is a fantastic song, and we are confident that it will become a favorite among music enthusiasts."
Rishi Singh expressed his excitement about the release of his first Independent song and said, "I am thrilled to be releasing 'Nazar Lag Gayi' as my first Independent song. It has been an incredible experience working on this track and the reaction from the audiences is amazing. I am grateful to Indie Music Label for giving me this opportunity."
