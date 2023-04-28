DJ Nina Shah celebrates 10 years in the music industry- Check out what the artist has to say about her journey

MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international artists, including Coldplay, David Guetta, Afrojack, Ben Bomer, and Adriatique. She has also played at some of the most exclusive clubs and events, like the monumental Dior show that recently happened in Mumbai, and was the only female DJ to be invited to the NMACC. Now, let's take a look back at the artist's ten-year journey.

As DJ Nina Shah completes 10 years in the music industry, she opens up about her journey and development as a music artist . She says, "I started DJing around ten years ago and honestly, I don't think you ever feel like you've arrived, you keep developing. There's always something new to learn, it's like a reflection of life. Peeks & troughs, you're constantly working on yourself. So I think development is an ongoing journey"

Talking about establishing herself and the challenges she faced over the years, Nina says, "I think one of the main challenges that I felt was being a female in a predominantly male industry, yes, you get more opportunities in some cases, but you also get criticized and judged so much more, you have more to prove in a way."

She continues, "And another challenge that I personally faced was with confidence. When you first start, sometimes it can be really nerve-wrecking. You're in front of massive crowds, a total live audience, and any mess up or anything goes wrong (even if it’s not your fault) it’s on you. But with time and obviously really working at your skill that confidence really builds"

DJ Nina Shah's journey in the music industry is a testament of her hard work, talent, and perseverance. She has broken barriers and established herself as one of the most successful DJs in the industry. Her story is an inspiration to many, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this talented artist.