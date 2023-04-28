Chapel Hart Unveils Song Stack For New Album, "Glory Days," Out May 19

MUMBAI: Powerhouse trio CHAPEL HART – comprised of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and first cousin Trea Swindle – took the world by storm on America’s Got Talent last year with their show-stopping group golden buzzer performance of the Dolly Parton inspired track, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”



Today, the ladies, deemed “America’s Sweethearts” following the show, are sharing the song stack for their highly anticipated upcoming album release, Glory Days, out May 19. The trio had a hand in writing all 11 tracks including the previously released title track along with the late Loretta Lynn requested, “Welcome To Fist City.”



Glory Days Album Official Track Listing

“Glory Days” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle, Jim Beavers)

“Fam Damily” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle Billy Dawson, Erin Kinsey)

“Dear Tequila” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle, Mark Carson)

“American Pride” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle)

“Home Is Where The Hart Is” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle, Mark Carson)

“Love In Letting Go” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle)

“If You Ain’t Wearin’ Boots” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle, Steve O’Brien)

“This Girl Likes Fords” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle)

“Perfect For Me” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle, Leslie Satcher)

“Redneck Fairytale” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle)

“Welcome To Fist City” (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle)



Pre-order Glory Days HERE.



Garden & Gun has an exclusive first listen of “If You Ain’t Wearin’ Boots” available now. Glory Days, due out May 19, is the trio’s third and their first full-length project since finishing in the Top 5 on AGT. Rolling Stone sat down with the ladies in a studio in Nashville for an exclusive first interview about the project, describing the collection as “…affirming the things they value most: family, friends, love, and home, wherever that may be. There are elements of the brash, in-your-face sound of The Girls Are Back in town, but now it’s tempered with a sweeter, lighter approach that’s at times vulnerable… they tackle loss, love, and home in three-part harmony.”



Since America’s Got Talent, the ladies have quickly become a mainstay in the country music industry – they made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022, receiving FOUR standing ovations and have just been named to the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2023, and kicked off the new year with their 60+ date Glory Days headlining tour, and as previously announced, and recently performed on the CMT Music Awards earlier this month on CBS.



ABOUT CHAPEL HART: Born and raised in the Mississippi mud and slow-simmered in Louisiana spice, county music trio Chapel Hart has brought a taste of the South to audiences around the world—and everyone is craving more! Made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with first cousin Trea Swindle, these three southern belles took 2022 by storm. Their meteoric rise came shortly after appearing on America’s Got Talent and receiving the second ever “Group Golden Buzzer” which prompted America and the rest of the world to pay attention. Deemed “America’s Sweethearts” as they claimed a spot in the finals, Chapel Hart earned praise from country music pillars such as Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, the one and only Dolly Parton, and the late Loretta Lynn. Shortly after the show, the ladies made their Grand Ole Opry debut and received four standing ovations. Chapel Hart has since returned to that iconic stage several times and has quickly become a mainstay in the country music industry.



This independent band continues its momentum, contending with some of the nation’s biggest country stars and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. The accolades keep rolling in as they made a sweep at the New Orleans “Best of the Beat” Offbeat Magazine awards, winning all categories in which they were nominated, including “Best Music Video,” “Best Country Artist,” “Song of the Year” and topped off the evening with “Artist of the Year.” So far in 2023, the group has been named one of Music Row’s “Next Big Thing” and are part of CMT’s Listen UP class, and the Grand Ole Opry NextStage class.



The trio performed on the CMT Music Awards on CBS in April and just announced their brand-new album, Glory Days, will be out on May 19, 2023. The highly anticipated project features the title track, written by the trio along with Jim Beavers and newly released “Welcome To Fist City,” a song inspired and requested by the late Loretta Lynn. Their first ever headlining tour, The Glory Days Tour, kicked off in January and spans coast to coast with sixty shows and counting! Chapel Hart has entertained crowds around the country, and the decision is always unanimous, there’s no experience quite like the Chapel Hart experience!