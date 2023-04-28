BELLA RELEASES MIND-BLOWING MIXTAPE "CHEMICAL REACTIONS" WITH DEF JAM INDIA

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella, is one of the country's most talented hip-hop artists, and he has just released his latest mixtape, "Chemical Reactions," with Def Jam Recordings India. The five-track magnum opus showcases Bella's far-reaching influence on Indian rap music, solidifying his position as one of the most respected young emcees in the country.

After releasing a song under Universal Music’s enabler platform Found Out, “Chemical Reactions" marks Bella's ferocious debut with Def Jam Recordings India. The mixtape features heavy bass, apparent New York drill, auto-tunes, and hip-hop/rap, delivering a unique and unforgettable sound. Bella's complex lyricism is both contentious and unsettling, further demonstrating his immense talent.

Each track on the mixtape represents years of hard work, and Bella's lyrics encourage his critics to mind their own business and allow him to enjoy his success. "Bombay Circle" displays Bella's dedication to hip-hop, while "Raakh Zamana Kar" urges listeners to defeat their opponents on the track. "Kendrick Wala Gana" pays tribute to Kendrick Lamar, one of hip-hop's pioneers, and "Bellopia" offers a glimpse into Bella's extraordinary universe.

The mixtape's final track, "Chemical Reaction," captures Bella's vulnerability amid an album characterized by enormous confidence and aggression. The emcee discusses his tumultuous interpersonal relationships and his attempts to give today's artists a sense of purpose. The EP showcases Bella's growth as an artist and cements his place in the Indian hip-hop scene.

"I'm thrilled to release this mixtape to my fans. The amount of hard work and dedication that has gone into its creation has been immense, and I can't wait for people to experience it. Collaborating with Def Jam India has been an incredible opportunity that has allowed me to showcase my artistry in the most beautiful way possible." says Bella.