RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2023 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

BELLA RELEASES MIND-BLOWING MIXTAPE "CHEMICAL REACTIONS" WITH DEF JAM INDIA

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella, is one of the country's most talented hip-hop artists, and he has just released his latest mixtape, "Chemical Reactions," with Def Jam Recordings India. The five-track magnum opus showcases Bella's far-reaching influence on Indian rap music, solidifying his position as one of the most respected young emcees in the country.

After releasing a song under Universal Music’s enabler platform Found Out, “Chemical Reactions" marks Bella's ferocious debut with Def Jam Recordings India. The mixtape features heavy bass, apparent New York drill, auto-tunes, and hip-hop/rap, delivering a unique and unforgettable sound. Bella's complex lyricism is both contentious and unsettling, further demonstrating his immense talent.

Each track on the mixtape represents years of hard work, and Bella's lyrics encourage his critics to mind their own business and allow him to enjoy his success. "Bombay Circle" displays Bella's dedication to hip-hop, while "Raakh Zamana Kar" urges listeners to defeat their opponents on the track. "Kendrick Wala Gana" pays tribute to Kendrick Lamar, one of hip-hop's pioneers, and "Bellopia" offers a glimpse into Bella's extraordinary universe.

The mixtape's final track, "Chemical Reaction," captures Bella's vulnerability amid an album characterized by enormous confidence and aggression. The emcee discusses his tumultuous interpersonal relationships and his attempts to give today's artists a sense of purpose. The EP showcases Bella's growth as an artist and cements his place in the Indian hip-hop scene.

Bombay Circle

Kendrick wala Gaana

Bellopia

Raakh Zamana Kar

Chemical Reaction

"I'm thrilled to release this mixtape to my fans. The amount of hard work and dedication that has gone into its creation has been immense, and I can't wait for people to experience it. Collaborating with Def Jam India has been an incredible opportunity that has allowed me to showcase my artistry in the most beautiful way possible." says Bella.

Tags
Bella Def Jam Hip-Hop Artist Kendrick Lamar Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 28 Apr 2023

Belgian Indie Punks Captain Kaiser Release New Single + Video "Goodnight"; Recorded, Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Jay Maas

MUMBAI: Belgian alternative/punk rock outfit Captain Kaiser has released the new single "Goodnight" off the band's forthcoming album Jay Maas-produced LP RHYME&REASON, due out on September 15 via [PIAS] Recordings.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

Netflix announces the second edition of TakeTen

MUMBAI: Netflix, in collaboration with Film Companion, is renewing its TakeTen workshop and competition following a successful program last year.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh is out with his first Independent track 'Nazar Lag Gayi'

MUMBAI: Rishi Singh, the winner of Indian Idol season 13, has just released his first Independent song titled 'Nazar Lag Gayi'. The song was launched on 28th April on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and has received an overwhelming response from fans and music lovers alike.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

Shubhashish Homes Honored with the Emerging Developer Award at Times Realty Icons 2023

MUMBAI: The Shubhashish Homes, a name synonymous with real estate excellence, was honored with the Emerging Developer award at the prestigious "Times Realty Icons 2023" awards ceremony.

read more
 | 28 Apr 2023

Daler Mehndi unveils a soulful love ballad with a unique blend of thumri and hip hop music

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, renowned for his foot-tapping dance numbers, brings his latest single "Koyalia" by DRecords. This unique track blends Indian classical thumri with new age hip hop trap, showcasing Mehndi's versatility as a musician.

read more

RnM Biz

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ammy Virk, Divine come together for their first collab 'Busy Getting Paid'

MUMBAI: Singer Ammy Virk and rapper Divine have joined forces for their first-ever collaboration 'Busy Getting Paid'. Divine said: "When Ammy sent me...read more

2
Belgian Indie Punks Captain Kaiser Release New Single + Video "Goodnight"; Recorded, Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Jay Maas

MUMBAI: Belgian alternative/punk rock outfit Captain Kaiser has released the new single "Goodnight" off the band's forthcoming album Jay Maas-...read more

3
Freddie Mercury's personal items including rare song lyrics to be auctioned

MUMBAI: More than 1,500 personal items belonging to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are to be auctioned off. The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' singer built up...read more

4
Rosie Darling Releases Emotional New Track & Video featuring Boy In Space

MUMBAI - Rising pop songstress Rosie Darling has released her new single "Nail In The Coffin" featuring Boy In Space via Nettwerk. Produced with...read more

5
Ankit Siwach: 'Kenda Hai Tu' is all about loving and forgiving

MUMBAI: Known for his TV shows such as 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh', 'Manmohini', 'Beyhadh 2', and 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar', actor Ankit Siwach will now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games