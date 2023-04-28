Belgian Indie Punks Captain Kaiser Release New Single + Video "Goodnight"; Recorded, Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Jay Maas

MUMBAI: Belgian alternative/punk rock outfit Captain Kaiser has released the new single "Goodnight" off the band's forthcoming album Jay Maas-produced LP RHYME&REASON, due out on September 15 via [PIAS] Recordings.
As long as life is doubtful and fraught with sorrow, people will find a way to sing themselves out of their own sorrow. It is exactly what Captain Kaiser’s Sascha Vansant does on ‘Goodnight’, a touching song about how to wave your mother goodbye for the last time. Halfway, the post punk banger turns into a resolving salute like Sum 41 once wrote by the dozens.
Listen to the new single "Goodnight" here: https://captainkaiser.ffm.to/goodnight.
Recorded, Produced, Mixed and Mastered by Jay Maas
Out On [PIAS] Recordings
Directed by: Vincent Van Hoorick
One stage at a time, Captain Kaiser has conquered the punk scene while driving the van, celebrating life and making the walls drip with sweat.
The band has grown, but that word means more than bigger rooms or stage. It refers to a new stage in their musical development, a level of emotional depth they’ve never explored before.
Captain Kaiser sounds more raw and pure than ever, thanks to producer and hardcore wizard Jay Maas (Defeater, Title Fight, Death Of A Nation), without having lost their knack for catchy melodies. One calls it hardcore and others talk about postpunk, but let’s forget the tags and just feel it, right there where it hurts.
Their upcoming record RHYME&REASON, scheduled for September 15, 2023, shows a band in their prime.
Captain Kaiser's music still celebrates life, only they know better than ever that life sometimes can kick you in the guts. One day you throw a party with friends, while the next there’s only the grim reaper on the dancefloor. Captain Kaiser gives them all their statues, only to break them down and throw them in the moshpit.
Captain Kaiser IS
Sascha Vansant – vocals
Pieter De Krock – guitar
Baptiste Navarro – bass
Sebastiaan Schillebeeckx – drums
Maarten Van Dam – guitar
Upcoming shows:
21.04.2023 :: De Stip - Ham
22.04.2023 :: Jeugdhuis Ifigineia - Merchtem
29.04.2023 :: 't Staminee - Vosselaar
12.05.2023 :: Trefpunt - Gent
24.05.2023 :: Supersonic - Parijs
26.05.2023 :: Klomppop - Ovezande
27.05.2023 :: Sniester Festival - Den Haag
10.06.2023 :: Retie Rockt - Retie
23.06.2023 :: Jera On Air - Ysselsteyn
21.07.2023 :: Rock Olmen - Olmen
23.07.2023 :: Zwarte Cross - Oost Gelre
09.09.2023 :: Backyard Festival - Merksplas
15.09.2023 :: TRIX - Antwerp
