Raftaar attempts to revive Jooti Kasuri with modern twist for 'Phone Mila Ke'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has come up with a new banger track called 'Phone Mila Ke', for which he said that he attempted to revive the beautiful folk genre Jooti Kasuri with a modern twist.
Talking about the song, Raftaar said: "The roots of this musical piece 'Phone Mila Ke' are folk based. I have attempted to revive the beautiful Jooti Kasuri with a modern twist."
'Phone Mila Ke' is composed, written and sung by Raftaar. He's joined on the vocals by Akasa who syncs up perfectly with her enchanting voice.
Akasa added: "It's always awesome working with Raftaar who's easily my most favourite artiste as well as human. The best part about this song is the fact that he's singing in it, apart from killing it as per usual with the lyrics and composition."
"I got to put out all my nautanki and hope the audiences have as much fun listening and grooving to it! Vaibhav Pani has killed it with the beats and of course Aroosa looks beautiful as the bride-chilla."
To match the flavour of the sound is a larger-than-life music video shot on a spectacular scale featuring the striking actress Aroosa Khan, who earlier debuted in a cameo song with Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'.
Aroosa Khan shared her experience: "Phone Mila ke is a dream song and a dream-come-true for me to have got this awesome opportunity to co-star with the multi-talented Raftaar."
(SOURCE: IANS)
